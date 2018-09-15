Illinois football vs. South Florida: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - South Florida looks to avoid a letdown after a huge victory last week and get another big performance from new quarterback Blake Barnett when it meets Illinois in a battle of unbeatens Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Barnett, who started the opener for Alabama in 2016, has registered 629 yards of total offense in the first two games after the Bulls defeated Georgia Tech 49-38 last Saturday in the first of their two matchups against Power 5 teams.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: USF -10

“The thing about Blake is, I think he wants to prove that he can really play,” USF head coach Charlie Strong told reporters. “You think about it, three years ago he was the No. 1 quarterback (coming out of high school). Then he goes to Alabama, and he goes to Arizona State and he kind of disappears. … He can throw the ball, and if he needs to move the chains with his feet, he can do that, too.” Strong called Saturday’s contest a trap game after such an emotional come-from-behind win and the Bulls will face an Illinois team that has been ravaged by injuries and suspensions, despite posting two wins. Senior quarterback AJ Bush (hamstring) is questionable after leaving last Saturday’s win over Western Illinois while two of the team’s top receivers - Mike Dudek and Edwin Carter - have been lost for the season with knee injuries, and head coach Lovie Smith said it’s simply next man up. “I have learned we have not played a full game yet.” Smith told reporters. “Hopefully this week we will peak at the right time, starting off right away. … I think everything we want to be as a football team, we have seen signs of but need to be able to put that together.”

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2-0)

Barnett threw for 202 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 91 with another two scores last week for a Bulls squad that is averaging 470.5 yards in the first two games. Freshman running back Duran Bell Jr., who rushed for 69 yards in his collegiate debut last Saturday, is day-to-day with an ankle injury and the Bulls' run defense must improve after giving up 611 total yards in the early going. USF has three players with at least 114 receiving yards and a TD in the first two games, including senior Tyre McCants (16 catches, 130 yards), freshman Randall St. Felix (10, 166) and junior Darnell Salomon (six, 114).

ABOUT ILLINOIS (2-0)

The Illini can start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2011, but may have to replace Bush (18-for-30, 223 yards passing and 142 rushing) with freshman M.J. Rivers II (9-for-16, 105 yards passing, two TD passes). Senior receiver Sam Mays (eight catches, 89 yards) is still around while sophomore Ricky Smalling (leg), who had 70 yards on three catches in the opener against Kent State, could return after missing the last game. Illinois will have to be better against the pass this week after two rough outings, but hopes to continue its strong work on the ground where Bush, junior Reggie Corbin (25 carries, 142 yards, three TDs) and sophomore Mike Epstein (16, 138, one) have prospered.

EXTRA POINTS

1. South Florida freshman WR Terrence Horne ran two kickoffs back for scores last week and caught a touchdown pass.

2. Illinois junior DB Cam Watkins must sit out the first half of Saturday’s game due to a targeting penalty last week.

3. The Bulls recorded 680 yards of offense last season in a 47-23 victory over the Illinois in Tampa after both teams started 2-0.

PREDICTION: South Florida 35, Illinois 24

