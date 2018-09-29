Indiana football vs. Rutgers: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Peyton Ramsey #12, Whop Philyor #22, and Donavan Hale #6 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the FIU Golden Panthers at Ricardo Silva Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Indiana looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it visits Rutgers on Saturday. The Hoosiers opened the campaign with three straight victories but were held to 29 rushing yards on 32 attempts in the 35-21 loss to 18th-ranked Michigan State in Week 4, and they hope to shore up their running game against a Scarlet Knights squad which has given up an average of 220 yards on the ground in 2018.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Indiana -17.5.

"I'm very disappointed in our running game," Indiana coach Tom Allen told reporters. "That's an area that really bothers me and we have to address that in order to move forward." Rutgers is heading in the wrong direction following a disappointing 42-13 home defeat to Buffalo. The Scarlet Knights have dropped three straight games by an average margin of 39.6 points, and they hope to salvage a season that is quickly spinning out of control by beating the Hoosiers for the first time since a thrilling 55-52 victory on Oct. 17, 2015. "It's not the start that we wanted and it's not where we want to be," Rutgers coach Chris Ash admitted to reporters. "Winning will never happen if losing doesn't hurt and right now we have a hurt football team."

ABOUT INDIANA (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Peyton Ramsey completed 32-of-46 passes for 272 yards and two scores in the loss to Michigan State to record the sixth multi-touchdown game of his career. Sophomore wide receiver Whop Philyor filled in admirably for an injured Luke Timian as he caught a career-high 13 passes - the fourth most in program history - for 148 yards against the Spartans. Defensive back Marcelino Ball registered six tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble before he was ejected for targeting midway through the third quarter. He will miss the first half against Rutgers.

ABOUT RUTGERS (1-3, 0-1)

Artur Sitkowski was limited to 39 yards on 6-of-13 passing before he was benched in favor of Gio Rescigno, who went 12-of-24 for 129 yards in the loss to Buffalo, but Ash refused to name the starter for Saturday's clash. Raheem Blackshear was one of the lone bright spots on offense as he rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown while Justin Davidovicz kicked a pair of field goals to improve to 3-for-3 on the season. Offensive lineman Zack Heeman was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top scholar-athlete in the nation.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indiana has won two straight meetings with Rutgers by an average margin of 23.5 points.

2. The Scarlet Knights have been outscored 149-30 during their current losing skid.

3. The Hoosiers are ranked ninth nationally with nine takeaways.

PREDICTION: Indiana 35, Rutgers 20

