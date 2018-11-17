Iowa football vs. Illinois: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tripped up during the first half by defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike #50 of the Iowa State Cyclones on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Iowa had dreams of accomplishing big things this season following a 6-1 start - including 3-1 in Big Ten play - but a string of close losses has the program on the verge of finishing at .500 and possibly with a losing mark in conference action. The Hawkeyes hope to end their three-game losing streak Saturday when they visit Illinois.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Iowa -14.5.

Behind a defense that was among the best in the country at keeping opponents off the scoreboard, Iowa allowed an average of 14.1 points while winning six of its first seven contests. Penn State and Purdue each topped 30 points against the Hawkeyes in successive road defeats that were decided by a total of eight points before the offense failed to come through last weekend in a 14-10 loss to Northwestern, sealing the Big Ten West for the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes may be able to find their offensive groove and get back into the win column this week against the Fighting Illini, who are 1-4 over their last five games and have surrendered at least 31 points each time - including at least 46 points in each of the four losses. Illinois did little to help its cause in that regard last weekend, committing five turnovers on a chilly day to drop a 54-35 road decision to Nebraska.

ABOUT IOWA (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten)

One positive takeaway from last weekend was the emergence of Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who took advantage of the absence from fellow sophomore receiver Brandon Smith to tie a career high with four catches for a personal-best 90 yards and a touchdown. Despite throwing for no more than one score in four straight games, junior quarterback Nate Stanley is tied for second in the conference with 18 TD passes and is 13 passing yards shy of moving past Jake Rudock (4,819) for ninth on the school's all-time list. Preseason All-American Noah Fant was held to one catch for zero yards against Northwestern and has not scored in four straight contests, but the junior's 18 career TD receptions still rank third in Big Ten history for a tight end.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (4-6, 2-5)

Reggie Corbin became the Illini's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2010 against the Cornhuskers and was off to another solid start last weekend with 93 total yards in the second quarter before suffering a right leg injury that has him questionable for this weeekend. A.J. Bush, Jr. put even more of the offense on his shoulders following Corbin's exit and finished with 187 yards rushing - a school record for a quarterback - keying a rushing attack that has run for at least 383 yards and five touchdowns in each of the last two games. Bobby Roundtree recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss against Nebraska; the sophomore defensive lineman ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 6.5 sacks and seventh with 11 TFLs.

EXTRA POINTS

1. With one more win, Kirk Ferentz will become the fifth coach in Big Ten history to win 150 games as a member of the conference.

2. The Illini rank eighth in the country in rushing (262.8 yards per game), which is on pace for the second-best mark in school history (275.7; 1953).

3. The Hawkeyes are averaging 37.5 points in four road games - second in the Big Ten - as opposed to only 22.3 points at home (12th).

PREDICTION: Iowa 42, Illinois 20

