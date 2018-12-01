Iowa State football vs. Drake: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Kyle Kempt #17 of the Iowa State Cyclones drops back to throw during the second half under pressure from defensive end Anthony Nelson #98 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by…

AMES, Iowa - With rumors beginning to swirl around coach Matt Campbell, the Iowa State coach remains focused on this week's game. The Cyclones host Drake to conclude the regular-season on Saturday and, for now, Campbell insists that he is not looking at NFL jobs.

TV: Noon ET, Cyclones.TV. LINE: None

"We’re fortunate that we’ve continued to be able to build in a positive direction and we're going to continue to build in a really positive direction," Campbell said this week. The third-year coach has won 15 games in the past two seasons and will be taking the Cyclones to a bowl game for the second straight year. First, however, is a matchup with Drake, an FCS opponent that has allowed 10 points or fewer four times this season, including each of the last two games. Iowa State should be up to the task after putting up 42 points -- its second-highest mark of the season -- in last week's comeback victory over Kansas State.

ABOUT DRAKE (7-3)

The Bulldogs have given up 16 points in the last two games and held Morehead State scoreless over the final three quarters in their most recent outing. Grant Kraemer took care of the offense with two touchdown passes and a rushing score. Steve Doran accumulated 159 yards on five catches and scored twice, while Braeden Hartwig pitched in with 50 rushing yards and a score.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (7-4)

The Cyclones trailed by 17 with under 11 minutes left against Kansas State before rallying with three late touchdowns, capped by David Montgomery's third rushing score of the day with 4:34 to play. "This team has never disappointed me," Campbell said. "We're not flashy. We're not pretty. But you better not count us out." Hakeem Butler caught his ninth touchdown pass of the season and went over 100 yards for the fifth time as he continues to enjoy a stellar junior campaign.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Freshman QB Brock Purdy is 6-1 since taking over as Iowa State's starter; his 337 passing yards against Kansas State marked a new career high.

2. This is Drake's first meeting with an FBS team since 1997.

3. Montgomery has averaged 13.5 rushing attempts in the last four games after a five-game stretch in which he rushed at least 20 times in every contest.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 39, Drake 13

