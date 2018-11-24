Iowa State football vs. Kansas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Kyle Kempt #17 of the Iowa State Cyclones drops back to throw during the second half under pressure from defensive end Anthony Nelson #98 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by…

AMES, Iowa - Iowa State had a five-game winning streak and their hopes of a spot in the Big 12 championship game come to an end with a 24-10 loss at Texas last weekend, but the team won't dwell on the past. The Cyclones will try to stay locked in on the present when they travel to Kansas State on Saturday for the regular-season finale.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Iowa State -13.5

Iowa State, which would have been sitting in second place in the Big 12 with a win over the Longhorns but instead dropped down to fourth, watched its hopes of a spot in a major bowl take a hit. "That's the one thing I really do appreciate about this team - they’re young, they're hungry and it's a group that’s just going to continue to stay the course," Cyclones coach Matt Campbell told reporters while insisting that his team would not let that loss linger. The Wildcats are going through a down year but could still gain bowl eligibility with a win on Saturday after turning up the defense to earn a 21-6 victory over Texas Tech last weekend. That win could have been the last for 79-year-old coach Bill Snyder in front of his home fans in the stadium that bears his name, as he has yet to firm up his plans for next season.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (5-6, 3-5 Big 12)

The Wildcats are allowing an average of 12.3 points in their last three games and held Texas Tech to a total of 181 yards while forcing three turnovers last week. "It was amazing," junior linebacker Justin Hughes told reporters. "I appreciate my guys for giving out their full effort each play. We just went out there and dominated against a high-profile offense, one of the best in the conference. I'm proud of my guys and hopefully we can continue this on to the next game." Kansas State is trying to keep alive a streak that has seen them go to a bowl game in each of the last eight years.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (6-4, 5-3)

The Cyclones were without running back David Montgomery for the first half against Texas after he was kicked out of the previous game against Baylor for throwing a punch. Montgomery ended up with 33 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in the second half and felt he learned a lesson. "I learned so much being out the first half, not being able to stand on the sidelines with my guys," Montgomery told reporters. "That probably hurt the most, knowing that I (couldn't) be there to give those guys tips and reminders and keys to the game - what they see and what they think we can do better. That's tough to see. (It was) definitely a lesson learned. I let my emotions overtake the game. I can't let retaliation seep in and do what it does best."

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas State K Blake Lynch was named the Big 12's special teams player of the week after making all four of his field-goal attempts against Texas Tech.

2. Cyclones WR Hakeem Butler leads the Big 12 and ranks third nationally in yards per catch at 21.8.

3. The Wildcats have won the last 10 meetings, but the last four were decided by an average of 3.3 points.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 17, Kansas State 13

