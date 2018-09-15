Kansas State football vs. UTSA: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Skylar Thompson #10 of the Kansas State Wildcats looks to pass the football during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 4, 2017 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Kansas State defeated Texas Tech 42-35 in overtime.…

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Kansas State looks to put together a confidence-building performance on both sides of the ball before Big 12 Conference play begins when it hosts Texas-San Antonio on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats, who open league play at West Virginia next week, rallied from 12 points down in the fourth quarter to survive South Dakota 27-24 in their opener before being routed by Mississippi State at home last week.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN. LINE: Kansas State -21.5

“It sucks,” Kansas State freshman defensive end Wyatt Hubert told reporters. “We’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing and we’re not playing to our ability. That is very frustrating.” The Wildcats have managed one touchdown in the first three quarters this season and the quarterbacks are completing 44.9 percent of their passes, while the defense gave up 538 yards against Mississippi State. Junior running back Alex Barnes has led the way with 178 yards rushing for Kansas State, which has suffered five turnovers - four against South Dakota - in the first two outings. UTSA, which finishes a gauntlet of three straight games against Power Five teams after starting it with losses to Arizona State (49-7) and Baylor (37-20), was picked fifth out of seven teams in the West Division of Conference USA in the preseason poll.

ABOUT TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO (0-2)

Coach Frank Wilson liked the effort against Baylor as the Roadrunners were within a touchdown at halftime: “I thought our team took a step in the right direction,” he told reporters. “I thought we were vastly improved from a week ago.” Junior quarterback Cordale Grundy has thrown for 344 yards and a touchdown, but has two interceptions, while senior wide receiver Greg Campbell Jr. (eight receptions, 96 yards) is the top target. Sophomore B.J. Daniels showed plenty of promise last week with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown after managing just 24 on nine carries in the opener against Arizona State.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (1-1)

Sophomore Skylar Thompson (15-of-31, 147 yards passing, two touchdowns, one interception) and junior Alex Delton (7-of-18, 105, two interceptions) have shared the quarterback duties in the first two games. Delton admitted they will have to be better under center, but the Wildcats’ offensive line must give them more time (eight sacks allowed) to find junior receivers Dalton Schoen (five catches, 88 yards, TD) and Isaiah Zuber (seven, 79, TD). Senior defensive back Duke Shelley, who ranks fifth among active players in career passes defended after adding five in 2018, leads the team on the other side of the ball with 12 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas State is 23-4 against current members of Conference USA, including a 30-3 victory at UTSA in 2015.

2. The Roadrunners are 3-for-3 scoring touchdowns in the red zone this season.

3. Wildcats senior OT Dalton Risner is expected to make his 41st career start Saturday, fifth most among the school’s OL since 1989.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 31, UTSA 14

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.