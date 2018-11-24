Kentucky football vs. Louisville: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Josh Allen is already the career and single-season sack leader for No. 17 Kentucky, and will have an excellent chance to add to his impressive numbers in Saturday's Governor's Cup game at Louisville. The senior, who has amassed 13 sacks this season and 27.5 for his career with the Wildcats, will be lining up against a Cardinals team that has allowed the second-most sacks in the country.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Kentucky -17

"Josh Allen is the key that defense," Louisville interim coach Lorenzo Ward told the media. "He can destroy an offense himself. He's a great football player." Ward compared Allen to former NFL No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, whom he coached at South Carolina, but Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was quick to point out that Allen is versatile, including being a solid coverage linebacker. Allen and 15 teammates, including Dorian Baker, C.J. Conrad, Mike Edwards and Darius West, will be playing their final regular-season game for the Wildcats with a chance to lock down the program's most wins since 1977. The Cardinals, who have lost eight straight games - many of them blowouts - won't have much to play for aside from continuing their recent dominance in a series.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (8-3)

Benny Snell, Jr. won't say if this is his final regular-season game as he has one year of eligibility remaining, but said he would be playing in Kentucky's bowl game regardless of his decision. Snell stands 206 yards shy of tying Sonny Collins (3,835 yards) for the school's all-time rushing record and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get it against the Cardinals as he went for 211 yards in last season's 44-17 loss to Louisville. Snell also needs one 100-yard game for the 18th of his career, which would match the record held by Collins (1972-75).

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (2-9)

After playing sparingly in three straight games, Malik Cunningham has recently been put back in the rotation at quarterback along with sophomore Jawon Pass for the Cardinals, who have won six of the last seven games against the Wildcats to forge a 15-15 tie in the series. The freshman is far from a polished passer, but is a threat with his legs as evidenced by his 100 rushing yards in last week's 52-10 loss to North Carolina State. Cunningham leads the team in rushing with 408 rushing yards and is tied for the club lead with Trey Smith with four rushing touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kentucky sophomore Josh Paschal, who missed the first 10 games while undergoing treatment for malignant melanoma, returned for limited action in last week's win over Middle Tennessee State and was named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week.

2. Terry Wilson has thrown a touchdown pass in six straight games for the Wildcats.

3. Only Oregon has given up more sacks than the 41 allowed by Louisville, which also ranks near the bottom of the FBS in rush yards allowed per game.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 41, Louisville 17

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.