Kentucky football vs. Missouri: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Starting quarterback Terry Wilson could be on a short leash Saturday when No. 14 Kentucky visits Missouri for an SEC contest. The sophomore signal caller is coming off his worst game of the season for the Wildcats, who may look elsewhere to secure their fourth straight victory over the Tigers.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Missouri -7

Wilson went 3-of-9 for 18 yards in last week's victory over Vanderbilt and has yet to throw for more than 163 yards in a game this season as Kentucky continues to win with a strong defense and run game. "If it's not right and it's not going well, then we're prepared to make a change," offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, who presides over the 123rd-ranked passing offense, told the media. "Terry is still our starting quarterback, but we've got two more that are ready to go." The backups are sophomore Gunnar Hoak, who has completed eight of 14 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns this season, and freshman Danny Clark, who has yet to attempt a pass for coach Mark Stoops. Drew Lock will likely present the stiffest test to date for Kentucky's highly-rated defense as the senior quarterback has thrown for 1,979 yards and 16 touchdowns this season to give him 10,674 yards and 87 touchdowns for his stellar career.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (6-1, 4-1 SEC)

After being held to fewer than 100 yards rushing in back-to-back games for the first time in more than a year, Benny Snell, Jr. got back on track with 169 yards and one touchdown against Vanderbilt. The junior, who needs 713 yards to pass Sonny Collins as Kentucky's all-time leading rusher, has feasted on the Tigers, with 309 yards and four touchdowns in two prior meetings, including 192 yards in Columbia in 2016. Snell needs three 100-yard games to break the team record of 18 established by Collins from 1972 to 1975.

ABOUT MISSOURI (4-3, 0-3)

Lock has spread the ball around, completing at least one pass to 14 receivers, including six for touchdowns, but one stands above the rest. Albert Okwuegbunam, a 6-5, 255-pound tight end, has continued where he left off during a fabulous freshman season with 37 receptions for 400 yards and five scores this season. The Illinois native, who had 11 touchdowns on 29 receptions last season, had a career-high 159 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Memphis and has five games with multiple scores, tying the team record for tight ends.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Lock, who is the ninth SEC QB to throw for more than 10,000 yards and sixth to have at least 87 touchdowns passes, needs 201 yards to pass Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel of Florida for sixth on the SEC passing yards list.

2. Missouri's three-headed rushing attack of Larry Rountree III, Damarea Crockett and Tyler Badie has amassed 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns.

3. Kentucky has the No. 2 scoring defense in the country at 12.9 points per game and No. 12 total defense with 301.9 yards allowed.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 23, Missouri 20

