Kentucky football vs. Murray State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LEXINGTON, Kent. - Fresh off its first win over Florida in 31 years, host Kentucky will try to avoid a letdown against FCS opponent and instate rival Murray State on Saturday. Benny Snell, Jr. and quarterback Terry Wilson each ran for more than 100 yards against the Gators for the Wildcats, who can start 3-0 for the second straight season by beating the Racers.

While Snell was his usual reliable self against the Gators, producing his second 100-yard game of the season and 14th of his career, Wilson was much-improved from the season opening win against Central Michigan. The sophomore threw for 151 yards and two scores and ran for 105 yards and another score for Kentucky, which hadn't beaten Florida since 1986 and hadn't won in Gainesville since 1979. "Twenty-four hours we enjoyed that victory. It was a victory that was a long time coming for our fans and our players," coach Mark Stoops told the media. "It's time to worry about the present and what we are going to do to put ourselves in position to win this week. Murray State is doing some good things. We have to play well." James Sappington is an interesting player for the Racers as the junior leads the team with six receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown after spending the last two seasons doing kickoffs for coach Mitch Stewart.

ABOUT MURRAY STATE (0-2)

Drew Anderson has gotten off to a slow start at quarterback in his first season with the Racers, completing 54.5 percent of his passes for 359 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The redshirt senior came to Murray State from Buffalo, where he set single-game school records with 597 passing yards and seven touchdowns against Western Michigan last season. Though listed as a wide receiver, Rodney Castille has led the rushing attack with 13 carries for 88 yards while D.J. Penick has the lone rushing touchdown on the season for the Racers of the Ohio Valley Conference.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (2-0)

As he has been for much of his career, linebacker Josh Allen was a force against Florida as he produced five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the Wildcats. The senior, who needs one sack to move into a tie for fourth place on the school's all-time list, forced the fumble that Davonte Robinson returned for a touchdown to seal the win over the Gators. Sophomore receiver Lynn Bowden scored his first career touchdown in the win on a 54-yard reception from Wilson that staked the Wildcats to a 21-10 advantage in the third quarter.

1. Dorian Baker, who missed all last season with an injury, needs 11 receptions to become the 16th player with 100 career catches for Kentucky.

2. Kentucky and Murray State, whose campuses are separated by 270 miles, have met once previously with the Wildcats winning 37-6 in 2003.

3. Snell, who stands fifth in school history with 2,724 rushing yards, needs four 100-yard games to match the record of 18 set by Sonny Collins (1972-75).

PREDICTION: Kentucky 41, Murray State 6

