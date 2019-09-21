College Football

Liberty football vs. Hampton: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Flames battle Pirates

By Gracenote

Remington Green #47 of the Liberty Flames celebrates after defeating the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Liberty Flames are battling the Hampton Pirates at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

TV: ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • COLD: Flames are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS win.
  • COLD: Flames are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • COLD: Pirates are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games in September.
  • COLD: Flames are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up win.
  • COLD: Flames are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Pirates are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Flames last 4 games following a straight up win.
  • HOT: Under is 6-1 in Flames last 7 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 5-1 in Flames last 6 games overall.
  • HOT: Under is 4-1 in Flames last 5 non-conference games.
  • HOT: Under is 4-1 in Flames last 5 games in September.

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.