Liberty football vs. Maine: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Liberty Flames are battling the Maine Black Bears at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.
TV: ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Black Bears are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Black Bears are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Black Bears are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Black Bears are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Flames are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games following a ATS win.
- COLD: Black Bears are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Flames last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Flames last 4 non-conference games.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Black Bears last 4 games following a straight up loss.
- HOT: Under is 7-1 in Flames last 8 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Black Bears last 7 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Black Bears last 6 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
