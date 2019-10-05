Liberty football vs. New Mexico State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - The Liberty Flames are battling the New Mexico State Aggies at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
TV: Flo Football at 8 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Flames are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Aggies are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Aggies are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Flames are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Flames are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 conference games.
- COLD: Aggies are 1-11 ATS in their last 12 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Flames last 4 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Flames last 4 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Flames last 7 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 11-2 in Aggies last 13 games as a home favorite.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.