College Football

Louisiana football vs. Arkansas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Ragin' Cajuns battle Red Wolves

By Gracenote

Quarterback Levi Lewis #1 of the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns looks to throw the ball during their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 31, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael…

JONESBORO, Ark. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are battling the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Centennial bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

TV: ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. Thursday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Red Wolves are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 Thursday games.
  • HOT: Red Wolves are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games.
  • COLD: Red Wolves are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Red Wolves are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Red Wolves are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Ragin' Cajuns last 4 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1 in Ragin' Cajuns last 7 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 6-1 in Red Wolves last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 5-1 in Red Wolves last 6 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.