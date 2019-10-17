Louisiana football vs. Arkansas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

JONESBORO, Ark. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are battling the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Centennial bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
TV: ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. Thursday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Red Wolves are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 Thursday games.
- HOT: Red Wolves are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games.
- COLD: Red Wolves are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Red Wolves are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Red Wolves are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Ragin' Cajuns last 4 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Ragin' Cajuns last 7 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Red Wolves last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Red Wolves last 6 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
