Louisiana football vs. Georgia Southern: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Ragin' Cajuns battle Eagles

STATESBORO, Ga. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are battling the Georgia Southern Eagles at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

TV: ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up win.
  • HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games in September.
  • HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall.
  • HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games on grass.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games as an underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 7-1 in Eagles last 8 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1 in Eagles last 7 games on grass.
  • HOT: Over is 5-1 in Eagles last 6 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 5-1 in Eagles last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 5-1 in Eagles last 6 games in September.

