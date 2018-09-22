LSU football vs. Louisiana Tech: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. - Few teams played a schedule in the first three weeks as tough as No. 6 LSU, and the Tigers survived unscathed. LSU will try to avoid a letdown and keep its perfect record intact when it hosts Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: LSU -21

The Tigers already boast wins over a pair of top-10 opponents after knocking off Miami in Week 1 and escaping with a 22-21 victory at Auburn in the SEC opener last week. "Give the credit to our players, our coaches, and our leadership of our football team," LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters. "The way they prepare, the way they believe in each other. They are a galvanized group right now. Obviously, a very happy football team. Just like any other week. We're 3-0." The Tigers sandwiched a 31-0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana between its two top-10 wins and are trying not to overlook the Bulldogs with the rest of the SEC slate looming. Louisiana Tech could put some pressure on the LSU defense and is averaging 42 points in a pair of wins over South Alabama and Southern to open the season.

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (2-0)

The Bulldogs are averaging over 500 yards of offense and quarterback J'Mar Smith threw for 380 yards in a 54-17 triumph over Southern in Week 2, part of a performance that included 434 yards of total offense and three scores. Smith is one of three Louisiana Tech players to record a rushing score, and Jaqwis Dancy leads the way with 211 yards and four TDs on the ground. "Jaqwis Dancy continues to be electric every time you put the ball under his arm," Bulldogs coach Skip Holtz told reporters after the win over Southern. "I thought offensively we played really well."

ABOUT LSU (3-0)

The Tigers' yearly search for a quarterback brought them to Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow this season, and the junior is playing solidly while learning the offense in his first season as a college starter. Burrow is completing just 46.2 percent of his passes but has yet to throw an interception and has totaled four TDs in the last two games. "He showed today that he's a competitor," Orgeron told reporters after beating Auburn. "Things weren't always good, but he competed his butt off. I thought he played well. Didn't play great, played well. He's 3-0 as our starting quarterback. That's pretty good."

EXTRA POINTS

1. LSU K Cole Tracy leads all active FBS kickers with 76 career field goals.

2. The Tigers have yet to commit a turnover in 2018.

3. LSU has not lost to an in-state opponent since falling to Tulane in 1982.

PREDICTION: LSU 42, Louisiana Tech 24

