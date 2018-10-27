Maryland football vs. Illinois: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - It is no secret how Maryland will try to defeat visiting Illinois on Saturday in a Big Ten Conference game involving teams that appear to be in a must-win situation as far as bowl aspirations go. The Terrapins are fifth-worst nationally in passing offense so it seems they will continue running the ball, but must improve after rushing for 68 yards -- more than 151 below their season average -- in a 23-0 loss at No. 18 Iowa last week.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Maryland -18

“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. You have to be able to go in and stop the run and make a team one-dimensional,” Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith told reporters. "That’s our plan going in. Maryland has a commitment to the run. That goes without saying a little bit. We’ll have to be able to do that. It’s one thing said; it’s another thing doing it.” Illinois likes to run the ball, too, averaging 6.2 yards more than the Terrapins, but is 117th among the 129 FBS teams nationally in rushing defense. The Illini have lost two straight, allowing a combined 95 points and 584 yards on the ground in losses to Purdue and No. 19 Wisconsin. Maryland needs two wins to become bowl-eligible but has Michigan State, No. 9 Ohio State and at No. 16 Penn State among its remaining five games while Illinois needs three wins with only Iowa ranked among its last five opponents.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

Junior running back Reggie Corbin (team highs of 584 yards and six touchdowns) is averaging 7.89 yards per carry -- third-best in the FBS -- and his five plays of 50 or more yards are second-most nationally. Sophomore Mike Epstein (411 yards, three TDs), whose 6.85 yards per carry is third in the Big Ten, left last week's game with a foot injury and it is unclear how much time he will miss. The Illini and Terrapins share the Big Ten lead and are tied for 14th nationally in turnovers gained at 2.14 per game with senior linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips and freshman cornerback Jartavius Martin leading Illinois with three interceptions apiece.

ABOUT MARYLAND (4-3, 2-2)

Senior running back Ty Johnson (team-most 450 yards, three touchdowns), who ran for 15 yards on four carries against Iowa, has rushed for 123 or more yards in every other game this season, and his 2,579 career rushing yards are 392 behind Steve Atkins (1975-78) for third in school annals. Senior linebacker Tre Watson, who played the last four years with Illinois, and junior safety Darnell Savage Jr. have four interceptions apiece -- tied for second-most nationally -- while Watson leads the Big Ten with 75 tackles. Freshman quarterback Kasim Hill has completed 51.7 percent of his 118 passes with six touchdowns, three interceptions and 10 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Illini and Terrapins are tied with Fresno State in leading the nation in interceptions per game at 1.86 while Illinois has forced a turnover in 21 straight contests -- the longest active streak among FBS teams.

2. Illini senior K Chase McLaughlin kicked his fourth 50-yard field goal of the season and fifth of his career -- both school records -- with a 52-yarder versus Wisconsin last week. All other Big Ten kickers have a combined four such field goals this season.

3. Saturday's game marks the first meeting despite Maryland being in the Big Ten since 2014.

PREDICTION: Maryland 35, Illinois 17

