Maryland football vs. Indiana: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Indiana begins a make-or-break stretch with three of its next four games on the road when it travels to Maryland on Saturday for a matchup between teams tied for fifth in the Big Ten East Division. The Hoosiers need two wins to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Indiana -5.5

Michael Penix Jr. will make only his second road start for Indiana, but the redshirt freshman has gone 3-1 as a starter this season (he missed two games with a shoulder injury) and gives the Hoosiers confidence that they can put together a string of wins. He's completing 69.5 percent of his passes and has thrown for nine touchdowns while being sacked only once. There's a different vibe about Maryland after the Terrapins started 2-0 before losing three of their next four, including a 40-14 rout last Saturday at Purdue. With upcoming games against No. 20 Minnesota, No. 16 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State during the second half of the schedule, Maryland might have its best opportunity to pick up a win at home against Indiana.

ABOUT INDIANA (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten)

Penix threw three touchdown passes last week in a 35-0 victory over Rutgers and running back Stevie Scott III turned in his best performance of the season with 164 yards on 12 carries. Penix has developed a special connection with wide receiver Whop Philyor, who hauled in 10 passes for 182 yards Saturday and has 24 receptions in the last two games and 41 for the season (Big Ten-leading 6.8 catches per game). On the defensive side, linebacker Reakwon Jones scored the first touchdown of the game last week on a fumble recovery and leads Indiana in tackles with 30.

ABOUT MARYLAND (3-3, 1-2)

Quarterback Josh Jackson is completing 51.1 percent of his passes for 968 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Anthony McFarland has eight touchdowns and 340 rushing yards, running back Javon Leake has run for a team-best 341 yards and five touchdowns, and Dontay Demus Jr. is far and away the team's leading receiver with 23 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns. The defense allowed a Purdue freshman quarterback to pass for 420 yards last week and to make matters worse, Maryland's top player in the secondary - Tino Ellis - is out for the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury. The Terrapins' defensive deficiencies are reflected through allowing a Big Ten-worst 279.7 passing yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten in passing offense with 302.8 yards per game and part of that success can be attributed to the offensive line, which has allowed only eight sacks - tied with Wisconsin for the fewest in the Big Ten.

2. The Hoosiers' defense posted its second shutout of the season last week and held Rutgers to 75 yards, the lowest total by an Indiana opponent since 1966, and no third-down conversions on 11 attempts.

3. Maryland's Keandre Jones is tied for fourth in the Big Ten with 5.5 sacks and tied for fifth with nine tackles for loss.

PREDICTION: Indiana 38, Maryland 24

