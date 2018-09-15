Maryland football vs. Temple: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

The Maryland Terrapins offense huddles against the Texas Longhorns defense at FedExField on September 1, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland's season is off to a flying start, while Temple already has dug itself a significant hole. The Terrapins continue their nonconference schedule Saturday when they host the struggling Owls.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Maryland -16

After upsetting Texas in its season opener, Maryland dominated the second half last weekend en route to a 45-14 triumph at Bowling Green. The team racked up 444 yards on the ground - a bad sign for a Temple team that allowed Buffalo's Kevin Marks to run for 5.5 yards per carry (with two touchdowns) in last week's 36-29 home loss to the Bulls. Maryland has compiled nearly 1,000 total yards in two games and has committed only one turnover. Quarterback Kasim Hill has not had to do much through two games, thanks to the Terps' vaunted ground game that should challenge the Owls' inconsistent rushing defense.

ABOUT TEMPLE (0-2)

The Owls have lost to FCS foe Villanova and mid-major opponent Buffalo in their first two games, but coach Geoff Collins isn't losing faith in his squad. "These guys played so hard," Collins said following the loss to Buffalo. "They stayed together, they competed all the way until the very end." Frank Nutile has thrown two interceptions in each game, while Ryquell Armstead's 14-carry, 107-yard rushing performance was wasted in the loss to the Bulls.

ABOUT MARYLAND (2-0)

Ty Collins (154 yards) and Tayon Fleet-Davis (133) have been the team's top running backs so far with Fleet-Davis collecting three of the team's seven rushing touchdowns. Hill has thrown 45 passes without an interception, but interim coach Matt Canada is most proud of his stingy defense. “I think our defensive players are doing a tremendous job of playing with passion,” said Canada, whose defense limited Bowling Green to 15 rushing yards. “Our defensive players are doing a great job, defensive staff are doing a great job. We’re happy with ’em.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Owls have blocked a field goal, a punt and an extra point this season.

2. Maryland committed 14 penalties for 139 yards against Bowling Green.

3. Temple hasn't played a Big Ten team aside from Penn State since 2006.

PREDICTION: Maryland 27, Temple 24

