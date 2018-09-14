Memphis football vs. Georgia State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Brady White #3 of the Memphis Tigers throws a first half pass against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis coach Mike Norvell is happy his team has one fewer day than usual to prepare this week, as it is anxious to make amends for a disappointing loss at Navy when it hosts Georgia State on Friday. The Tigers had difficulty getting their offense on track in pouring rain last week and it cost them at the end, as four turnovers and 13 points allowed in the fourth quarter resulted in a 22-21 defeat.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Memphis -27

“It really was kind of like a perfect storm in all senses,” Norvell told reporters during Monday’s press conference. “Unfortunately, we’ve been here before. We know what it takes to be able to move forward.” The Tigers held the ball for only 17 minutes, 13 seconds, spoiling a brilliant performance by running back Darrell Henderson, who recorded 212 yards and three touchdowns on only 13 carries. Henderson has averaged 13.1 yards per carry through two games, tops in FBS, after finishing second in the nation last season (8.9). The Panthers were shredded through the air last week, giving up 370 passing yards in a 41-7 loss at North Carolina State.

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (1-1)

Despite the loss, junior-college transfer quarterback Dan Ellington played well for the second consecutive game, completing 15-of-28 passes for 194 yards. His primary target will be wide receiver Penny Hart, who ranks first among active FBS receivers in career yards per game (82.1) and third in touchdown receptions (18). Brandon Wright leads the nation in punting with an average of 55 yards.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (1-1)

Quarterback Brady White, who passed for 358 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ season-opening 66-14 rout of Mercer, finished with only 145 yards and an interception last week. Henderson has rushed for 290 yards and four touchdowns thus far this season. Cornerback T.J. Carter, who recorded five interceptions last year, already has returned one for a touchdown and forced a fumble over his first two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Memphis KR Tony Pollard has averaged an FBS-best 31.9 yards per return since 2016, and his six for touchdowns is one away from the NCAA career record.

2. The Tigers have won 13 of their last 15 games at home, where they are 23-4 since 2014.

3. Memphis plays four of its next five contests at home.

PREDICTION: Memphis 48, Georgia State 17

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.