Memphis football vs. SMU: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

DALLAS - SMU is in the driver's seat of the American Athletic Conference's West Division heading into Friday's home game against Memphis. Back-to-back wins moved the Mustangs into a first-place tie with Houston and Tulane - teams they have already beaten.

TV: 9 ET, ESPN2. LINE: Memphis -9

The Tigers, who own an outside chance to winning the division, have won four straight in the series - outscoring SMU 228-62 in that span. Junior Darrell Henderson has recorded a dozen 100-yard rushing performances in his past 15 games for Memphis and leads the FBS with 9.2 yards per carry. He needs 183 yards to tie the American's single-season record (1,629 by Tulsa's James Flanders in 2016). SMU junior quarterback Ben Hicks has been solid since regaining his starting job four games ago but the Mustang defense had trouble slowing Connecticut's ground game last week - allowing 365 yards.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (6-4, 3-3 American)

Henderson leads the league with 1,446 rushing yards, shares the top spot with 17 rushing scores and is tied for the FBS lead with 20 total touchdowns. Junior Brady White (2,512 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions) has connected with sophomore Damonte Coxie (58 catches, 949 yards) for a team-high seven touchdowns. John "Pop" Williams (28 catches, 275 yards, two touchdowns) leads the league in punt return average (12.9 yards) after a 72-yard return for a score last week against Tulsa.

ABOUT SMU (5-5, 4-2)

Hicks (1,919 yards, 16 touchdown passes, four interceptions) has 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in his past four games. Healthy running backs Ke'Mon Freeman and Xavier Jones join Braeden West to combine for 1,110 rushing yards and 13 scores - including six rushing touchdowns in last week's win at UConn. Sophomore Reggie Roberson Jr. (42 catches, 648 yards, six touchdowns) has at least one touchdown catch in four straight games while leading receiver James Proche (70 catches, 882 yards, nine touchdowns) has three 100-yard games this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Memphis is 15-1 in regular-season weeknight games since 2014.

2. Henderson's 3,082 career rushing yards are second in Memphis history, trailing only DeAngelo Williams' 6,026 yards.

3. SMU has allowed 10 non-offensive touchdowns (four interceptions returned, three fumbles returned, two kickoff returns, one punt return).

PREDICTION: Memphis 48, SMU 40

