Memphis football vs. Tulane: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

NEW ORLEANS - Tulane got a look at just how far away it is from a top FBS program while getting smacked around at Ohio State last weekend, and the defense will not get much of a chance to recover in Week 5. The Green Wave will try to turn things around on that side of the ball when they face another prolific offense as Memphis comes to town.

Tulane was ripped for 570 total yards - 419 through the air - in the 49-6 loss at Ohio State and ranks 120th out of 130 FBS teams in passing defense while yielding an average of 304 yards. "I just talked to the (defensive backs) after practice, and I told them at this point you’ve got to find something new," safety Roderic Teamer told the New Orleans Advocate. "Whatever you’ve been doing is not getting you the results you want. Whether it’s being harder on yourself, harder on your teammates, just hold each other more accountable and be positive. Our season isn’t thrown away because we’re 1-3." That suspect Green Wave defense is going up against a Tigers squad that ranks fourth in FBS in total offense at an average of 593 yards while putting up 49.5 points. That Memphis offense is led by quarterback Brady White, who is in the top 10 nationally in completion percentage (72.2) and owns 12 touchdown passes against one interception through the first four games.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (3-1, 0-1 AAC)

White led the Tigers offense to an average of 59 points in their three wins and guided three fourth-quarter TD drives in last week's 52-35 triumph over South Alabama. "He's very calm, collected, when people blitz, he's able to get the ball out," Memphis coach Mike Norvell told reporters. "He processes information really quickly, and he's done a nice job when it's come to that." White gets plenty of support from the running game, as junior Darrell Henderson has rushed for at least 188 yards and two TDs in each of the last three games.

ABOUT TULANE (1-3, 0-0)

The Green Wave built themselves around the running game on offense under head coach Willie Fritz but are trying to add more through the air this season, and quarterback Jonathan Banks is stepping up. Banks is averaging 8.7 yards per passing attempt with five TDs and one INT and has a pair of receivers (Darnell Mooney and Terren Encalade) over 300 yards apiece. Fritz's rushing attack remains strong behind junior Corey Dauphine, who is averaging 11.6 yards per carry.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tulane has rushed for at least 100 yards in 31 consecutive games.

2. The Memphis special teams blocked a kick in each of the last two games.

3. The Tigers have taken the last 11 meetings in the series.

PREDICTION: Memphis 42, Tulane 27

