Miami football vs. Toledo: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

TOLEDO, Ohio - After a disappointing season-opening loss to LSU, No. 20 Miami (Fla.) did just what it was supposed to do last Saturday, take out some of its frustrations on an overmatched Savannah State team, shutting the Tigers down 77-0. The Hurricanes now head to Toledo to face the Rockets, who come off a bye week after opening the season with a 66-3 rout of VMI.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Miami -10.

The Rockets were far from pushovers in their 52-30 loss to the Hurricanes in Miami last year, even owning a 16-10 lead at halftime, and the MAC champions are anxiously awaiting the rematch at home. "Let's face it," Hurricanes coach Mark Richt told reporters. "The (Toledo) coaches had time to get ready for two weeks, and the whole offseason. We really don't know, for sure, what we'll get. The only thing we do know is, historically, they don't try to make up a whole bunch of stuff. They just line up and win. They just line up and execute. ... They're a team that can whip our butt if we don't take care of business." The Hurricanes know it will be a battle and all eyes will again be on much-maligned quarterback Malik Rosier, whose hold on the Canes' starting job may be loosening after backup N'Kosi Perry gave a glimpse at his potential against Savannah State, when he entered the game in the second quarter and went 9 of 14 for 93 yards with three touchdown passes. "Bottom line," Richt said about Rosier, who ended a stretch of four straight sub-.500 completion days last week when he went 8 of 12, "we're going to play who we think gives us the best chance of winning. If somebody else gives us a better chance to win, we'll start them."

ABOUT MIAMI (1-1)

The Hurricanes' defense was a disappointment in the opener, but the unit came to play against Savannah State, grudgingly giving up 21 yards in the first half and finishing with just 78 yards allowed for the game. Just as important for a defense that thrives on being aggressive and opportunistic, Miami unveiled its new turnover chain after being shut out in that department against LSU, with two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a recovered blocked punt. The Hurricanes got their ground game going as well against Savannah State with Travis Homer (13-for-72), DeeJay Dallas (5-for-48) and freshman Lorenzo Lingar (4-for-82, two TDs) spearheading a renewed running attack that needed to get away from Rosier being the main ball carrier, as he was (16 carries) in the opening loss to LSU.

ABOUT TOLEDO (1-0)

With the departure of Logan Woodside, Toledo debuted a new starting quarterback in the opener and junior Mitchell Guadagni responded with 11-of-16 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns to lead an explosive attack that finished with 603 yards. The Rockets' defense also dominated VMI, giving up just 232 yards and forcing three turnovers but the Keydets lack the same speed and talent of the Hurricanes. "Whoever made that saying up, you always get better from Week 1 to Week 2, didn't have to play the Hurricanes in Week 2, I guess," Rockets head coach Jason Candle told reporters. "But we're going to do our best to keep trying to get better and give it our best shot this weekend."

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Hurricanes own a 2-0 record against the Rockets, with wins in 1987 and 2017.

2. Miami comes off its first shutout since 2015, when the Hurricanes held Bethune-Cookman scoreless in a 45-0 season-opening victory.

3. The Rockets are 11-1 at home under Candle, including a perfect 6-0 a year ago.

PREDICTION: Miami 40, Toledo 20

