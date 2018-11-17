Michigan football vs. Indiana: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Fourth-ranked Michigan looks to continue its charge towards its first Big Ten Championship game appearance and the College Football Playoff when it hosts Indiana on Saturday. The Wolverines have won nine consecutive games after trouncing Rutgers 42-7 in Week 11, and remain firmly in control of their own destiny as they hope to continue their dominance of the Hoosiers by extending their winning streak to 23 in the series.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Michigan -28.5.

"After the first week we got a wake-up call and ever since then we've been attacking each day with maximum effort," Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson told reporters. "We're just taking it day by day and week by week, so I think that's the best thing going for us." Indiana is within one win of bowl eligibility after ending a four-game losing skid with a 34-32 victory against Maryland. The Hoosiers, who had given up an average of 21.2 points through their first five games, have surrendered 38.8 over their last five contests and hope to solve their defensive deficiencies as they look to knock off the Wolverines for the first time since 1987. "Really anxious for our guys to respond in the right way and take some momentum into the biggest game of the season," Indiana head coach Tom Allen told reporters. "Coach (Jim) Harbaugh has got them doing a lot of great things so it's a great opportunity and challenge for us this weekend."

ABOUT INDIANA (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten)

Peyton Ramsey completed 16-of-28 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns in the win against Maryland to move into a seventh-place tie with Antwaan Randle El and Ben Chappell for most passing TDs in a season with 17. Stevie Scott went over 100 yards for the fourth time after rushing for 103 and a score against the Terrapins to set a new program record for most rushing touchdowns by a freshman with eight. Linebacker Reakwon Jones missed the win over Maryland with an undisclosed injury but could return in time to face Michigan, while wide receiver Whop Philyor is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game after undergoing a medical procedure last week.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (9-1, 7-0)

Patterson threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns while Karan Higdon finished with 44 yards and a pair of TDs in the win against Rutgers to become the first Wolverines running back to reach 1,000 yards in a season since Fitzgerald Toussaint in 2011. Cornerback Lavert Hill suffered a concussion in the second quarter against the Scarlet Knights and is questionable for Saturday's clash while defensive end Kwity Paye should be ready to go after leaving the game with an arm injury. Safety Josh Metellus is expected to play after a one-game absence with a soft-tissue issue and nose tackle Aubrey Solomon is set to return after missing out on the trip to Piscataway with flu-like symptoms.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has won 19 consecutive home meetings with Indiana.

2. The Hoosiers are ranked fourth nationally in takeaways (24).

3. The Wolverines have held five teams to 10 or fewer points in 2018.

PREDICTION: Michigan 38, Indiana 13

