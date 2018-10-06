Michigan football vs. Maryland: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Karan Higdon #22 of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball to score a first quarter touchdown against the Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - No. 16 Michigan looks to continue its mastery of Maryland when it hosts the Terrapins in Ben Ten play on Saturday. The Wolverines have won the last three meetings by a combined score of 122-13, including a 59-3 rout in their last matchup in Ann Arbor in 2016, and they hope to stay on the winning track by improving to 4-0 at home this season.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Michigan -17.5.

Michigan erased a 17-point deficit en route to a 20-17 road victory against Northwestern in Week 5 to complete the third-biggest comeback in program history, and the Wolverines hope to use it as a springboard to success with three straight games against ranked opponents on deck. Maryland bounced back from a disappointing 35-14 loss to Temple with a convincing 42-13 win over Minnesota on Sept. 22 before going on a bye. The Terrapins have averaged 40 points in their three wins, but haven't beaten the Wolverines since 2014, and hope to make a case for moving into the top 25 by knocking off their second ranked opponent after a 45-14 opening-week victory against No. 23 Texas. "These kids are special and what they've gone through and how they came back they are awesome," Maryland interim coach Matt Canada told reporters. "We are so proud of our players and how hard they play and stick together."

ABOUT MARYLAND (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Ty Johnson racked up 123 yards on the ground, including a career-long 81-yard touchdown, in the win against Minnesota to move into sixth place on the program's all-time rushing list with 2,429 yards. Anthony McFarland added 112 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Golden Gophers to become the first freshman at Maryland to notch back-to-back 100-yard rushing games since 1986. Junior running back Lorenzo Harrison, who has racked up 1,339 yards and nine touchdowns in his career, suffered a knee injury during practice last week and will miss the remainder of the season.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (4-1, 2-0)

Defensive end Chase Winovich was named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week after recording nine tackles, three for loss, and a sack in the comeback win against Northwestern. Karan Higdon rushed for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Wildcats to go over the century mark for the third straight game. Defensive end Rashan Gary left the game in the first half after re-aggravating a shoulder injury and is questionable for Saturday while running back Chris Evans, who has missed the last two contests with a hamstring injury, will be a game-time decision.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Winovich is ranked third nationally in tackles for loss with 10.5.

2. Johnson has registered ten 100-yard rushing games in his career.

3. Michigan leads the nation in total defense at 232.6 yards per game.

PREDICTION: Michigan 38, Maryland 17

