Michigan football vs. Michigan State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan tries for its seventh straight victory when it travels to face rival Michigan State on Saturday in the Big Ten Conference. The seventh-ranked Wolverines are coming off a home rout of No. 19 Wisconsin 38-13, while the Spartans won at No. 16 Penn State 21-17.

TV: Noon ET, FOX. LINE: Michigan -7

Jim Harbaugh’s squad has been strong offensively during its winning streak, averaging 41.7 points, though in its one road game during that time -- at Northwestern -- Michigan scored 20 points, its only game with less than 38 over that span. Quarterback Shea Patterson has been solid (1,311 yards, 10 touchdowns) but may need to go to the air more often against a Michigan State defense that is No. 1 in the country in rushing defense (62.3 yards per game). His counterpart, the Spartans' Brian Lewerke (1,587 yards, eight TDs), will also have to be solid as Michigan State has struggled with a number of injuries to key skill position players and the Wolverines are No. 1 in the nation against the pass (129.1 yards per game). One player who will draw a lot of attention from the Michigan defense is wide receiver Felton Davis III after he riddled Penn State for eight catches for 100 yards and a pair of second-half scores.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten)

To beat Michigan State, the Michigan defense is going to need to keep Lewerke in check, and not just through the air, as the junior is one of the better running quarterbacks the Wolverines will face this season. In its lone loss of the season, Michigan allowed Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush to rush 19 times for a team-high 59 yards, similar to Lewerke’s 15 carries for 61 yards in last year’s Michigan State victory over the Wolverines. Lewerke gains yards on more than just designed runs as well, so the Michigan defenders will need to be aware of him scrambling when his passing targets are all covered.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (4-2, 2-1)

The availability of many of Michigan State’s best offensive weapons is so unsure because of multiple injuries, coach Mark Dantonio didn’t put out an updated depth chart heading into this contest. Running back LJ Scott’s status is up in the air, so it will likely be up to sophomore Connor Heyward (191 yards, three touchdowns) and freshman La’Darius Jefferson (185, two) to carry the load for the Spartans’ ground attack again. Both showed flashes at the end of the Penn State contest, but need to be at their best from the get-go against a Michigan defense that can clamp down on the passing game in order give Michigan State some needed offensive balance.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan RB Karan Higdon is third in the Big Ten and ninth in the country with 114.5 rushing yards per game.

2. Spartans S Khari Willis was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after tallying a season-high nine tackles and a forced fumble against Penn State.

3. Michigan State has won eight of the last 10 meetings, though the Wolverines took the last encounter in East Lansing in 2016.

PREDICTION: Michigan 24, Michigan State 14

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.