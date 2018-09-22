Michigan football vs. Nebraska: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - No. 21 Michigan looks to make it three wins in a row when it hosts Nebraska in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday. The Wolverines bounced back from a Week 1 defeat to eighth-ranked Notre Dame by besting Western Michigan (49-3) and SMU (45-20) to extend their non-conference home winning streak to 10 games. They are searching for their 12th win in their last 13 Big Ten openers as they meet Nebraska for the first time since 2013.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports1. LINE: Michigan -18.5.

"I don't think they have a win yet so they're going to come out hungry," Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson told reporters. "They're going to really try to get that first one so we got to come ready to play." The Scott Frost era in Lincoln is off to a rocky start after Nebraska suffered a disappointing 24-19 defeat to Troy last weekend to fall to 0-2 for the first time since 1957. Nebraska has dropped six straight games dating back to last season, including four in a row in conference play, and the Huskers hope to turn their fortunes around by knocking off a ranked opponent for the first time in over two years. "I think we're a better team than the results say we are but that doesn't matter," Frost told reporters. "It might get worse before it gets better but it's always darkest before dawn and I know where this is going so I want every guy in the locker room on board."

ABOUT NEBRASKA (0-2)

Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez sat out the loss to Troy with a knee injury and will be a game-time decision on Saturday, and walk-on Andrew Bunch will make his second career start if Martinez is unable to play. Stanley Morgan Jr. caught five passes for 64 yards and a score against the Trojans to move into a fifth-place tie on the program's all-time receiving touchdowns list while extending his streak of games with at least one reception to 28 in a row -- the fourth-longest in school history. Safety Aaron Williams, who made five tackles against Troy, was awarded a Blackshirt earlier in the week to become the eighth defensive player to earn the honorary distinction this season.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-1)

Donovan Peoples-Jones had an afternoon to remember as he caught four passes for 90 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in the win over SMU. Karan Higdon, who leads the Wolverines in rushing yards (228), is questionable for Saturday due to an undisclosed injury last weekend while fellow running back Chris Evans will be a game-time decision with a pulled muscle. The Wolverines will be without starting hybrid linebacker Khaleke Hudson for the first half against the Cornhuskers after he was ejected for targeting against the Mustangs. Defensive end Aubrey Solomon will miss his second straight contest as he continues to recover from a minor knee procedure.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has won 34 of its last 36 conference openers.

2. Nebraska has lost eight of its last nine games overall dating back to last season.

3. The Wolverines are 13-2 in the month of September under Jim Harbaugh.

PREDICTION: Michigan 27, Nebraska 13

