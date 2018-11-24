Michigan football vs. Ohio State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Karan Higdon #22 of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball to score a first quarter touchdown against the Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Fourth-ranked Michigan looks to let go of 15 years worth of frustration on No. 10 Ohio State when it travels to Columbus on Saturday. The Wolverines have won 10 consecutive games, leaving them one victory away from securing their first Big Ten Championship game appearance and on course for a potential College Football Playoff berth, but the Buckeyes, who have won 14 of the last 16 meetings with Michigan, stand in their way.

TV: Noon ET, FOX. LINE: Michigan -4.5

"Anger has proven to be a powerful motivator," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters. "We're working hard to make darn sure we do everything we possibly can to win this football game." The Buckeyes are 80-9 under coach Urban Meyer but find themselves in the unfamiliar role of underdogs for the first time in 51 games. Ohio State rallied to snatch a 52-51 overtime win against Maryland last week behind the powerful arm of Dwayne Haskins, who set season program records for passing yards (3,685) and touchdowns tosses (36) en route to dispatching the Terrapins. "Dwayne really took a step," Meyer told reporters. "Everybody has big dreams and part of being a big dream is being that guy who can move a team and not just throw a pretty pass."

ABOUT MICHIGAN (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten)

Shea Patterson threw for 250 yards and a touchdown in the 31-20 victory against Indiana last week while Karan Higdon, who publicly guaranteed a win against Ohio State, rushed for 101 yards and a score to go over 100 yards for the eighth time this season. Freshman kicker Jake Moody was named the Big Ten Special Teams Co-Player of the Week after setting a single-game program record with six field goals against the Hoosiers. Defensive end Chase Winovich, who leads the Wolverines in tackles for loss (13.5), suffered a suspected shoulder injury in the third quarter last weekend and is questionable for Saturday, as is offensive lineman Juwan Bushell-Beatty after the senior missed the win against the Hoosiers with an undisclosed injury.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten)

Haskins was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the fifth time this season - matching the record set by fellow Buckeye Troy Smith in 2015 - after throwing for 405 yards and accounting for six touchdowns in the win against Maryland. J.K. Dobbins rushed for a career-best 204 yards against the Terrapins to help Ohio State finish with 688 total yards - its most ever against a Big Ten opponent. Running back Mike Weber - a Detroit native who chose the Buckeyes over the Wolverines in 2015 - has been cleared to return to the lineup after missing a game with a sore quadriceps, while linebacker Baron Browning is expected to suit up for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury on Nov. 3.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State has won the last eight home meetings with Michigan.

2. The Wolverines are 13-0 when Higdon rushes for 100 yards or more.

3. Haskins has thrown for over 400 yards in four of his last six games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 27, Ohio State 23

