Michigan football vs. Wisconsin: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Shea Patterson calls out signals while playing Maryland on Oct. 6, 2018, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - No. 12 Michigan looks to continue its winning ways when it hosts 15th-ranked Wisconsin in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday. The Wolverines cruised past Maryland 42-21 in Week 6 to extend their winning streak to five games, and they hope to move into the Top-10 by knocking off the Badgers for the second straight time in Ann Arbor in the first contest of a tough three-game stretch which includes Michigan State and eighth-ranked Penn State.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Michigan -9.5.

"Our confidence level is through the roof and we get to show what we can do in primetime against a very good Wisconsin team," Michigan safety Tyree Kinnel told reporters. "Just keep getting better every week, that's the goal and I think we'll be ready for these big games."

Wisconsin took care of business at home against Nebraska, 41-24, to stretch its conference regular-season winning streak to 18 games. The Badgers racked up 370 yards against the Cornhuskers to remain the frontrunners for their third straight Big Ten West Division title and hope to solve a Michigan defense which is ranked first nationally in total defense (230.5 yard per game).

"They do a great job with the design of it and (defensive coordinator Don) Brown is a heckuva football coach," Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst told reporters. "They have a really good scheme… and they're playing really well right now."

ABOUT WISCONSIN (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns, including an 88-yard score, in the win over the Cornhuskers.

Starting free safety Scott Nelson will miss the first half against the Wolverines after he was ejected for targeting in the third quarter of the win against Nebraska.

Wisconsin could be without three starters on defense as cornerbacks Deron Harrell (concussion) and Cesar Williams (leg) are questionable while defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk is a game-time decision after suffering a left leg injury against Nebraska.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (5-1, 3-0)

Shea Patterson had one of the best games of his Michigan career as he completed 19-of-27 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Maryland.

Tight end Zach Gentry hauled in seven passes for 112 yards against the Terrapins while Karan Higdon rushed for 103 to top the century mark for the fourth straight game.

Defensive end Rashan Gary (shoulder) and running back Chris Evans (hamstring) are likely to return to the lineup after missing last weekend's contest, and nose tackle Aubrey Solomon could be back following a five-game absence due to knee surgery.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has won six of the last seven home meetings with Wisconsin.

2. Taylor has rushed for 200 or more yards in five of his 19 career games.

3. The Wolverines have scored over 40 points in four straight home games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 24, Wisconsin 14

