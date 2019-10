Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines throws the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan will have bragging rights over Notre Dame for the next 14 years, barring a meeting in a bowl game.

No. 19 Michigan bounced back in a big way against No. 8 Notre Dame, dominating the Fighting Irish from start to finish in a 45-14 win.

The teams won't meet again in the regular season until 2033.

