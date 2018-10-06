Michigan State football vs. Northwestern: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Brian Lewerke #14 of the Michigan State Spartans drops back to pass during the first half of the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun…

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State looks to win its third straight game when it welcomes Northwestern to East Lansing for a Big Ten Conference contest Saturday afternoon. The No. 19 Spartans come off a 31-20 victory over non-conference opponent Central Michigan, while the Wildcats dropped their third straight last weekend, blowing a 17-0 lead in falling to No. 16 Michigan 20-17.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Michigan State -11

After putting up 17 points in the first 17:04 against Michigan, the Northwestern offense fizzled, unable to score again and managing 202 yards of total offense for the game. Quarterback Clayton Thorson (174 passing yards, three TDs) is going to be key to making things go against the Michigan State defense, as the Wildcats will need to be able to move the ball through the air against the No. 1 rushing defense in the country (40.3 yards per game). Coach Mark Dantonio's squad is still trying to find some consistency offensively as well, having built a 31-3 lead on Central Michigan before giving up the final 17 points. Quarterback Brian Lewerke (999 passing yards, five TDs) has been solid this season, but the skill position players around him continue to battle injuries, with leading receiver Cody White (20 catches, 300 yards) out for a while with a broken hand suffered against the Chippewas.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (1-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

With the news that top rusher Jeremy Larkin (346 yards, five TDs) had to retire from football because of cervical stenosis prior to the Michigan contest, coach Pat Fitzgerald had to try to find a ground attack with players who had combined for 36 carries -- or half of Larkin's -- this season. Junior running back John Moten IV had 13 carries for 36 yards and a score against the Wolverines, while senior wide receiver Solomon Vault carried the ball seven times for 18 yards. With the Spartans being the best in the country stopping the run, Fitzgerald wouldn't be blamed for trying to shy away from the ground attack, but the Wildcats will continue to try to grind out yards and eat up clock in order to move their offense down the field.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (3-1, 1-0)

With White sidelined for a while, the pressure will be on senior Felton Davis to be the driving force of the Michigan State passing attack. Davis is second on the team this season with 16 catches for 278 yards, with his 17.4 yards per catch pacing the Spartans, but that was mostly with White drawing attention from the opposing defense. Third-leading receiver Darrell Stewart should be back this week after missing the Central Michigan game with injury, but Davis will be Lewerke's go-to guy, especially in the red zone, and he needs to come up big as the Spartans enter the meat of their Big Ten schedule.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Wildcats have won four straight Big Ten road games and two straight against Michigan State, including last season's victory -- Northwestern's last win over a ranked team.

2. Michigan State is tied for first in the Big Ten and seventh in the FBS with 1.75 interceptions per game, having notched two in three of four contests this season.

3. White isn't the only injury problem for the Spartans, with running back LJ Scott having sat out the last two games with an ankle injury and wide receivers Stewart and Jalen Nailor missing the Central Michigan game as well, though all could return this week.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 27, Northwestern 14

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.