Michigan State football vs. Purdue: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Purdue looks to keep the momentum it gained with a home rout of No. 9 Ohio State when it travels to face Michigan State in a Big Ten Conference contest Saturday. The Boilermakers dominated the Buckeyes 49-20 to win their fourth straight, while the Spartans are coming off a 21-7 loss to No. 5 Michigan.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Michigan State -2.5

Coach Jeff Brohm's offense has been hot during the winning streak, averaging 41.8 points and 509.5 yards of total offense, but the defense has also done its part, holding opponents to 17 points per game. Senior running back D.J. Knox had a big game against the Buckeyes, rushing for 128 yards on 16 carries and a career-best three touchdowns, though he'll be facing a Michigan State squad that is tied for second in the nation in rushing defense (79.6 yards per game). Offensively, the Spartans have struggled of late, thanks in no small part to injuries that have kept key skill-position players out of the lineup and have now claimed senior wide receiver Felton Davis III (31 catches, 474 yards, four touchdowns), who is out for the season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury against Michigan. That puts more pressure on quarterback Brian Lewerke to get back on his game after he was 5-of-25 for 66 yards against Michigan, though it was revealed afterward that he hadn't practiced leading up to the game because of a shoulder injury which may limit him still against the Boilermakers.

ABOUT PURDUE (4-3, 3-1 Big Ten)

One of the things that has helped the Purdue offense the last few games has been its balance, with the Boilermakers dropping back to pass 161 times in the last four games while rushing the ball 138 times. While Knox has been solid with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, quarterback David Blough has been productive as well, throwing for 13 touchdowns against two interceptions over Purdue's last five contests. Freshman wide receiver Rondale Moore has become a go-to guy for Blough, going over 100 yards receiving in each of the last two contests (and five of seven games on the season), including 12 catches for 170 yards and two scores against Ohio State.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (4-3, 2-2)

With the offense struggling, the pressure has been on the Michigan State defense to hold tough and keep games close until the Spartans can get some points on the board. It worked against Penn State, holding the Nittany Lions to 14 points, and it did for a while against Michigan with the Wolverines starting drives inside Spartan territory twice in the first half and coming away with no points and the lone Michigan State touchdown being set up by a fumble recovery at the Michigan 7-yard line. Junior defensive end Kenny Willekes ranks tied for first in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (1.57 per game) and third in sacks (0.79 per game), and he'll need to have another big contest for the Spartans to slow down the Purdue offense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Purdue LB Markus Bailey earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording a career-high 15 tackles and returning an interception for a touchdown against Ohio State.

2. The Spartans are tied for 15th in the FBS with nine interceptions in seven games this season, with eight players recording at least one.

3. Michigan State has won seven straight against the Boilermakers and leads the series 35-28-3 overall, though six of the last 10 games have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Purdue 24, Michigan State 14

