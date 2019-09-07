Middle Tennessee football vs. Tennessee State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders are battling the Tennessee State Tigers at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Tigers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.
- HOT: Tigers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Tigers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Tigers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Tigers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Tigers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 8-1 in Blue Raiders last 9 games in September.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Blue Raiders last 7 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Blue Raiders last 7 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Blue Raiders last 6 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 9-2-1 in Blue Raiders last 12 home games.
- HOT: Under is 8-2-1 in Blue Raiders last 11 games following a straight up loss.
