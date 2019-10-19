Middle Tennessee State football vs. North Texas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

DENTON, Texas - The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders are battling the North Texas Mean Green at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.
TV: Watch STADIUM at 4 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Blue Raiders are 5-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- COLD: Mean Green are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games following a ATS loss.
- COLD: Mean Green are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Mean Green are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 conference games.
- COLD: Mean Green are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Mean Green are 1-6 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Blue Raiders last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Blue Raiders last 4 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- HOT: Over is 3-0-1 in Blue Raiders last 4 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Under is 7-1-1 in Mean Green last 9 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 6-1-1 in Mean Green last 8 vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Over is 5-1-1 in Blue Raiders last 7 road games.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.