Middle Tennessee State football vs. North Texas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Blue Raiders battle Mean Green

By Gracenote

Ty Lee #8 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders recovers a fumble against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 15, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by…

DENTON, Texas - The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders are battling the North Texas Mean Green at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

TV: Watch STADIUM at 4 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Blue Raiders are 5-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
  • COLD: Mean Green are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games following a ATS loss.
  • COLD: Mean Green are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • COLD: Mean Green are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 conference games.
  • COLD: Mean Green are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite.
  • COLD: Mean Green are 1-6 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Blue Raiders last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Blue Raiders last 4 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
  • HOT: Over is 3-0-1 in Blue Raiders last 4 games on fieldturf.
  • HOT: Under is 7-1-1 in Mean Green last 9 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 6-1-1 in Mean Green last 8 vs. a team with a losing record.
  • HOT: Over is 5-1-1 in Blue Raiders last 7 road games.

