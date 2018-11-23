Missouri football vs. Arkansas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Defensive back Adam Sparks #14 of the Missouri Tigers congratulates defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. #5 after a tackle during the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri.…

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri coach Barry Odom opened up his wallet this week to ensure fans built his team into their holiday plans. Odom offered to buy tickets for any fans who wanted to attend the Tigers’ regular-season finale against Arkansas on Friday, and more than 1,000 reportedly took him up on it.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Missouri -23.

Odom wants a packed house as Missouri tries to wrap up a perfect month of November for the second consecutive season. Missouri has won three straight and is trying to salvage a 4-4 SEC record following an 0-4 start in league play for the second year in a row. The Tigers have won eight straight November games dating to 2016, when they salvaged the finale of Odom’s first season at the helm with a 28-24 win over the Razorbacks. Arkansas would like to do the same for first-year coach Chad Morris on Friday to avoid limping into the offseason with a four-game losing streak and a winless SEC campaign.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2-9, 0-7 SEC)

The Razorbacks are coming off a 52-6 drubbing at Mississippi State last week, but three of their SEC losses have come by a touchdown or less - including a 24-17 setback to LSU two weeks ago. Morris’ up-tempo offense hasn’t yet taken off in Fayetteville, as Arkansas ranks 13th in the SEC in scoring and 12th in total offense as it totaled only 219 yards on 69 plays last week. Things haven’t been any better on defense - the Razorbacks are 13th in the league in scoring defense and 12th in total defense.

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-4, 3-4)

The Tigers’ offense kept clicking along in last week’s 50-17 romp at Tennessee, as Drew Lock was 21-of-30 for 257 yards and two touchdowns as he moved past former Georgia star David Greene for second on the SEC’s career passing list. While Lock gets much of the spotlight, Missouri’s ground game has excelled this month, rolling up 701 yards in the last three games. The defense that struggled early in the season held Tennessee to 255 total yards and continued its excellent play against the run, limiting the Volunteers to 82 yards on 28 carries.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Missouri leads the all-time series 6-3 and has won four of the last five in the Battle Line Rivalry, including a 48-45 win a year ago.

2. Arkansas K Connor Limpert has made 19 field goals, tied for the fourth-most in a season in program history.

3. Missouri ranks 21st in the nation in third-down efficiency on offense, converting 45.9 percent, and 24th on defense (33.1 percent) - making it one of 10 teams in the top 25 on both sides of the ball.

PREDICTION: Missouri 37, Arkansas 24

