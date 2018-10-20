Missouri football vs. Memphis: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Defensive back Adam Sparks #14 of the Missouri Tigers congratulates defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. #5 after a tackle during the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri.…

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri gets a break from the SEC grind when it hosts Memphis for a non-conference matchup on Saturday. The Tigers have lost three straight following a 3-0 start — including defeats at the hands of No. 6 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Missouri -10

Missouri’s maligned defense will be tasked with trying to contain the nation’s leading rusher in Darrell Henderson, who averages 10.3 yards per carry and has scored 15 touchdowns. “He is so important to their success, so for us to have an opportunity to have success, we’ve got to slow him down,” Missouri coach Barry Odom told reporters. “Nobody’s been able to do it yet, so we’ll see if we can be the first ones.” Memphis had undefeated UCF on the ropes last week, leading 30-17 at halftime before being shut out in the second half of a 31-30 setback. Memphis has not registered a road win over an SEC opponent since 2004 at Ole Miss.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (4-3)

Henderson anchors the fifth-best ground attack in the FBS, which averages 275.4 rushing yards after piling up 281 against UCF. Henderson has rushed for 1,134 yards while averaging 10.3 per carry and recorded 15 total touchdowns, but Arizona State transfer quarterback Brady White also can hurt opponents with the pass. The Tigers’ defensive numbers are respectable, albeit against one of the weaker schedules in the nation to this point.

ABOUT MISSOURI (3-3)

The Tigers’ high-powered passing game has slowed down in SEC play, as star quarterback Drew Lock has averaged just 189 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions over his last three games. The ground attack also flourished early in the season but managed only 70 yards on 35 rushes against Alabama. Defensive stops have been tough to come by for the Tigers, but they’ve been stronger against the run, which bodes well for them against Memphis’ rushing game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Lock (10,324) needs only 22 passing yards to pass former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen for seventh place on the SEC’s all-time list.

2. Missouri WR Emanuel Hall (groin) will miss at least one more game.

3. Henderson leads the FBS with 33 10-yard runs, 18 20-yarders, 11 30-yard runs, nine 40-yarders and seven of at least 50 yards.

PREDICTION: Missouri 33, Memphis 30

