Navy football vs. Air Force: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Zach Abey #9 of the Navy Midshipmen celebrates with teammates after rushing for the game winning touchdown against the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Navy's quest to win its first Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since 2015 begins Saturday afternoon when it visits Air Force and it hopes a week off gave its top two quarterbacks enough time to heal. Midshipmen coach Ken Niumatalolo said junior Malcolm Perry is probable after suffering a concussion during a 31-30 loss at SMU on September 22 while short-yardage specialist Zach Abey "is somewhere in between probable and questionable" because of a lower-body injury.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Navy -3

Perry and Abey, a senior, have combined for 13 of Navy's 17 rushing touchdowns with Perry (530 yards, six scores) leading the nation's top ground attack (355.8 yards per contest) but a 2-2 start brings a sense of urgency to an already-big game. “In this profession, you just have to stay in the moment and focus on the next opponent,'' Niumatalolo told the Capital Gazette. "Air Force is always a huge game because it’s the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series. That being said, we think every game is huge and treat them all the same.” The Falcons lost their third straight contest, 28-25 against Nevada last week, falling to 0-2 in the Mountain West Conference. The Midshipmen must prepare for the possibility of facing three quarterbacks as Air Force listed senior Arion Worthman and junior Isaiah Sanders co-starters on its depth chart despite sophomore Donald Hammond III throwing his first career touchdown pass and rushing for another while playing most of the second half last week.

ABOUT NAVY (2-2)

Perry has rushed for 1,176 yards on 165 carries with 13 touchdowns in seven career starts at quarterback with five scores at 65 yards or more. Sophomore CJ Williams, who is a tight end, scored on a 52-yard run versus SMU and his 139 rushing yards this season are third-most on the team behind Perry and sophomore fullback Nelson Smith (165). The Midshipmen have attempted only 37 passes this season with senior Garret Lewis (11-of-19, 184 yards, TD) providing most of the aerial attack.

ABOUT AIR FORCE (1-3)

Worthman started the season opener -- a 38-0 victory over FCS member Stony Brook -- before Sanders took the reins. Sanders started in losses at Florida Atlantic 33-27 and at Utah State 42-32 and was replaced by Worthman, who was ineffective versus Nevada. Junior fullback Cole Fagan has a team-high 219 yards rushing and his two touchdowns share the team lead with Sanders and Hammond.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The winner has gone on to claim 20 of the last 21 Commander-in-Chief trophies with Army taking it last season after a 14-13 victory over Navy.

2. The Midshipmen are one of 12 teams to score every time they have reached the end zone (12 rushing touchdowns, one passing TD, three field goals).

3. Air Force leads the series 29-21 and has won two straight and three of the last four meetings at home, improving to 17-7 versus Navy in Colorado Springs.

PREDICTION: Air Force 24, Navy 21

