Navy football vs. Tulane: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

NEW ORLEANS - Tulane looks to get to .500 on the season and become bowl eligible when it hosts Navy in an American Athletic Conference contest Saturday afternoon. The Midshipmen are coming off their first victory since September, a 37-29 win over Tulsa, while the Green Wave had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 48-17 setback at Houston last week.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Tulane -7

Navy loves to run the ball, and it did it well last week in beating Tulsa, led by quarterback Zach Abey's 128 yards and two touchdowns out of the team's triple-option attack. Slotback Malcolm Perry is another dangerous runner, leading the team with 1,027 yards, and he is eight yards from moving into ninth all-time in rushing yards in school history. Tulane's resurgence to possible bowl eligibility has coincided with quarterback Justin McMillan taking over as the starter four games ago as he's thrown for three touchdowns and run for three more over that span. Junior running back Darius Bradwell powers the ground attack for the Green Wave with team highs in rushing yards (918) and touchdowns (nine).

ABOUT NAVY (3-8, 2-5 AAC)

Coach Ken Niumatalolo isn't happy that the end of the season is upon the Midshipmen, especially when he sees his team just starting to gel a bit, putting together a solid effort in beating Tulsa. Abey and the triple-option offense seemed to be hitting on all cylinders in the victory, with all three options of the attack -- quarterback, fullback and slotback -- going over 100 yards rushing. Niumatalolo is hoping to see more of the same against Tulsa, especially with the Green Wave extra motivated to win because its bowl eligibility is on the line.

ABOUT TULANE (5-6, 4-3)

Tulane has been in this position before -- just last season -- when it lost on the final day of the regular season to miss out on an opportunity to become bowl eligible. Tulane struggled against Houston -- especially McMillan, who was 3-of-10 in the first half and finished with 147 yards passing against the NCAA's worst passing defense team going into the contest. McMillan has to be better against Navy because the Green Wave doesn't have another option, with backup Jonathan Banks' shoulder injury still so bad that he didn't make the trip to Houston.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Navy is tied for fifth in the country in fumble recoveries this season with 12.

2. Tulane sophomore DE Patrick Johnson leads the team and is second in the AAC with nine sacks and has recorded at least one tackle for loss in nine of the last 10 contests.

3. Tulane is one of 10 teams in FBS that have not been to a bowl game since at least 2013, and of the schools that had FBS programs in 2000, the Green Wave is one of only six that have been to two or fewer bowl games.

PREDICTION: Tulane 28, Navy 20

