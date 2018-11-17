Navy football vs. Tulsa: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Zach Abey #9 of the Navy Midshipmen celebrates with teammates after rushing for the game winning touchdown against the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Navy is sailing in unfamiliar waters this season as it hosts Tulsa on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game that will likely settle last place in the West Division. The Midshipmen are coming off a 35-24 loss to No. 11 Central Florida for their seventh straight setback -- their longest slide since 2002 -- as their second losing season in the last 16 years winds down.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Navy -5

Navy has used three different quarterbacks and has tried a new defensive scheme of late -- all to no avail -- as the losing is taking a toll on coach Ken Niumatalolo's team. "Trust me. If anybody takes this burden (of losing) on the heaviest, it's definitely me,'' senior fullback Anthony Gargiulo told reporters. "That's just the way I am. I usually don't start relaxing after a loss until maybe Wednesday or Thursday. Most times, I don't sleep for a couple of days after one." The Golden Hurricane fell at Memphis 47-21 last week for their eighth loss in the last nine games as frustration continues to mount on what could result in a second straight two-win season. “Every play, we kind of had 10 guys doing the right thing and then one guy kind of missing an assignment,” sophomore running back Corey Taylor II told reporters. “I feel like there would have been a lot more (positive plays) if we were all on the same page the whole time. That just comes from us being disciplined.”

ABOUT TULSA (2-8, 1-5 AAC)

Junior linebacker Cooper Edmiston is responsible for six of of the team's 17 takeaways as he shares the AAC lead with three fumble recoveries while tied for second with three interceptions and second in tackles (92). Taylor (748 yards, seven touchdowns) has rushed for 250 yards -- 117 with two scores against Memphis -- in his last two games. Sophomore running back Shamari Brooks (797, six) was held to 23 yards last week after erupting for a season-high 151 in a 49-19 victory over Connecticut on Nov. 3.

ABOUT NAVY (2-8, 1-5)

Senior Zach Abey rushed 54 times for 122 yards in the last two games while playing quarterback, scoring twice against UCF. Junior Malcolm Perry has rushed for 222 yards on 29 carries in three contests since relinquishing the quarterback duties to senior Garret Lewis, who hasn't played the last two games because of injury. The Midshipmen boast the No. 3 ground game in the nation at 295.6 yards per contest and face the 10th-worst rushing defense in the nation (234.7).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Golden Hurricane have not allowed a team to total 500 yards this season after yielding seven such games in 2017.

2. Navy has boasted at least the sixth-best rushing attack in the nation over the last 17 years.

3. Navy leads the series 4-1 and has won all three games since joining the AAC in 2015.

PREDICTION: Navy 28, Tulsa 24

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.