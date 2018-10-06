N.C. State football vs. Boston College: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Ryan Finley #15 congratulates teammate Matthew McKay #7 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack after McKay's fourth quarter touchdown during their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Raleigh,…

RALEIGH, N.C. - No. 25 North Carolina State seeks its first 5-0 start since 2002 when it hosts Boston College on Saturday in an intriguing ACC matchup. The Wolfpack opened conference play with a 35-21 win over Virginia behind a bruising ground game and another steady showing from senior quarterback Ryan Finley, who threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: N.C. State -5

Head coach Dave Doeren was pleased with his team's balance on offense and energy on defense that led to four sacks and two forced turnovers, but he senses a bigger challenge this week. "This team we’re playing this week, Boston College, will be the best team we've played," he told reporters at his weekly press conference. "There's no doubt. Statistically, they're a very impressive team. And they have great players. They're very experienced." Doeren went on to call Eagles sophomore AJ Dillon "the nation's best running back," but Dillon suffered an ankle injury in last week's 45-35 win over Temple and his status is up in the air for this one. The road team has won each of the last four meetings between Boston College and N.C. State.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-1, 1-0 ACC)

Also injured last week was receiver Jeff Smith, who leads the Eagles with 12 receptions and also threw a TD pass to quarterback Anthony Brown against Temple. Brown has completed just 28-of-60 passes over his last two games but leads all ACC passers with 12 touchdowns through the air. Defensive ends Wyatt Ray and Zach Allen have combined for nine sacks and linebacker Connor Strachan is tied for fourth in the conference with 36 total tackles.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (4-0, 1-0)

The Wolfpack ran 39 times for 176 yards against the Cavaliers and the catalyst was freshman Ricky Person Jr.'s triumphant return (108 yards on 14 carries) from a hamstring injury. "I thought the line and the tight ends did a nice job for all the backs, but there was a lot of yards after contact that Ricky deserves, too," Doeren told the media. Finley tops the ACC with a 68.6 completion percentage and 328.3 yards per game, and his top target is Kelvin Harmon (24 catches, 406 yards).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dillon had 196 yards and a TD in last year's 17-14 loss to the Wolfpack.

2. N.C. State ranks third among FBS teams in third-down conversion rate at 59.3 percent.

3. Wolfpack DT Larrell Murchison had three sacks, a pass deflection and six tackles against Virginia.

PREDICTION: North Carolina State 35, Boston College 28

