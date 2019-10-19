N.C. State football vs. Boston College: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College Eagles are battling the N.C. State Wolfpack at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
TV: ACC Network Extra at noon Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Eagles are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Eagles are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Eagles are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Wolfpack are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS win.
- COLD: Wolfpack are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog.
- COLD: Wolfpack are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up win.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Eagles last 7 games following a bye week.
- HOT: Over is 7-0 in Eagles last 7 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Over is 7-0 in Eagles last 7 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Eagles last 6 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Wolfpack last 5 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
