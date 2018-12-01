NC State football vs. East Carolina: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Ryan Finley #15 congratulates teammate Matthew McKay #7 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack after McKay's fourth quarter touchdown during their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Raleigh,…

RALEIGH, N.C. - East Carolina visits North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in a game that was scheduled after both teams were forced to cancel games in September due to Hurricane Michael. The Wolfpack are looking to finish the season strong as wins on Saturday and in their bowl game will get them to double digits in wins for just the second time in the 127-year history of the program.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network. LINE: North Carolina State -23.

NC State is coming off an exciting 34-28 overtime win over North Carolina last Saturday where running back Reggie Gallaspy scored his fifth touchdown of the game from one-yard out for the win. The rivalry game was stained by a brawl that broke out after Gallaspy’s winning score, however, and because of it the Wolfpack will be shorthanded as offensive tackles Tyler Jones and Justin Witt as well as defensive back Freddie Phillips Jr. have all been suspended by the ACC for the first half of Saturday’s game. The Pirates will be looking to end a miserable season on a positive note as they’ve lost six of seven, including a 56-6 drubbing at Cincinnati on Nov. 23. Quarterback Holton Ahlers is expected to play after leaving in the third quarter last week with a leg injury.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (3-8)

Ahlers, who was just 8-of-22 for 184 yards with a touchdown and an interception, fumbled twice against the Bearcats but is the team’s leading passer (127-of-263, 1,785 yards, 12 TDs, three interceptions) and rusher (119 carries for 592 yards). The Pirates went three-and-out on each of their first three drives last week and the defense wasn’t able to do their part either, as the Bearcats opened up a 35-0 lead and amassed 641 total yards. Cincinnati's top-ranked defense in the American Athletic Conference held East Carolina to just 303 total yards, including 83 rushing yards on 33 attempts.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (8-3)

The Tar Heels missed a 37-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime before the Wolfpack ended the game with seven straight running plays. Gallaspy ran for a career-high 129 yards and tied a school record with his five rushing scores en route to earning co-ACC Running back of the Week honors. Quarterback Ryan Finley will be looking for a bounce-back performance against East Carolina after going 16-of-28 for 200 yards and an interception in what was one of his worst games of the season last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. NC State junior WR Jakobi Meyers had seven catches for 111 yards against UNC.

2. Wolfpack leading tackler Germaine Pratt missed last week but is listed atop the depth chart for Saturday.

3. East Carolina didn’t record a first down until the second quarter against the Bearcats.

PREDICTION: North Carolina State 38, East Carolina 20

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.