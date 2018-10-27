N.C. State football vs. Syracuse: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Ryan Finley #15 congratulates teammate Matthew McKay #7 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack after McKay's fourth quarter touchdown during their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Raleigh,…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - North Carolina State's undefeated season came to a crashing halt last weekend, but the Wolfpack have little time to sulk. After absorbing an ugly setback at the hands of Clemson, the 22nd-ranked Wolfpack visit Syracuse in ACC action on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: North Carolina State -2.5

The starting quarterbacks for both NC State and Syracuse are looking to bounce back from rough performances. Ryan Finley of the Wolfpack went 21-of-34 but only for 156 yards - 4.6 yards per attempt - and threw two interceptions in the 41-7 loss to Clemson. Eric Dungey was 17-of-33 in last week's win over North Carolina before giving way to redshirt freshman Tommy DeVito, who threw three touchdowns to pull out the double-overtime victory. NC State is 5-0 all-time at Syracuse, where the Orange own a perfect 4-0 record this season.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (5-1, 2-1 ACC)

The Wolfpack had scored at least 24 points in every game before getting held to seven against Clemson. "We just never really got into a rhythm," Finley said. "That hurt because we're a rhythm offense. We going to get right and we're going to bounce back. I'm confident in our guys." Reggie Gallaspy II has scored a touchdown in every game this season even though his 3.9 yards per carry average is a career low for the senior tailback.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (5-2, 2-2)

Dungey has thrown 10 touchdowns this season - five of which came against BCS opponent Wagner - and is completing a career-low 58.6 percent of his passes. DeVito had seen limited action this year before rallying the Orange last week with a touchdown pass late in regulation and two more in the extra sessions. "The quarterback is no different than any other player," said coach Dino Babers, when asked who would play quarterback on Saturday. "We've got two good quarterbacks. I think we should treat that position like any other position."

EXTRA POINTS

1. Syracuse is one win away from becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.

2. Gallaspy is the first NC State RB to rush for a TD in six straight games since Ray Robinson in 1998.

3. Finley has thrown four interceptions in the last two games after totaling one INT in his first four contests.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 37, NC State 30

