N.C. State football vs. Virginia: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina State’s high-flying passing offense, led by senior quarterback Ryan Finley, will get a major test Saturday afternoon when the Wolfpack host Virginia in a crossroads ACC contest. Finley has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and five touchdowns in three games to lead an air attack that ranks fourth in the nation, while the Cavaliers have allowed just 183.8 passing yards per game.

TV: 12:20 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: N.C. State -5.5

“He’s poised, he’s accurate, and he’s reflective of a player with experience,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall told reporters of Finley. “He’s seen about everything you can throw at him because of how much (N.C. State) throws the football, so ultimately it will come down to making plays.” The Cavaliers limited Louisville to 148 passing yards and 214 overall while forcing three turnovers in the impressive 27-3 victory last weekend to open the ACC season and look to win their first road game after falling at Indiana 20-16 on Sept. 8. The Wolfpack have won three straight to start the season for the first time since 2015, including last weekend’s 37-20 triumph against Marshall that followed the cancellation of the game against West Virginia due to Hurricane Florence. “I think we’ve handled our business,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren told reporters. “That’s all you can do.”

ABOUT VIRGINIA (3-1, 1-0 ACC)

Senior Jordan Ellis posted productive numbers in the first four games, averaging 112 yards and scoring five times on the ground, while junior quarterback Bryce Perkins has done it with his arm and his legs with nine TDS through the air and three rushing. Senior Olamide Zaccheaus is the top target for Perkins (1,184 yards total offense, 65.7 completion percentage), gaining 392 yards on 24 catches with four touchdowns, and junior Hasise Dubois has hauled in 16 passes for another 180 yards along with two scores. Senior linebacker Chris Peace boasts 19 tackles - a team-best 5.5 for loss - and the Cavaliers have outscored their opponents 28-3 in the fourth quarter.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (3-0, 0-0)

Finley, who started his college career at Boise State, has completed 68.6 percent of his passes in the first three games and tossed just one interception after throwing for 3,000 yards in each of the previous two seasons. Junior Kelvin Harmon leads the receiving corps with 18 receptions for 312 yards - including at least 100 in the last two games - while senior Reggie Gallaspy II is the biggest threat on the ground with 173 yards and four touchdowns. Senior linebacker Germaine Pratt (30 tackles, one sack) and junior safety Jarius Morehead (22 tackles, one interception for a TD) lead a defense that is allowing 13.3 points per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Finley is 74 away from becoming the fourth N.C. State quarterback to record 8,000 yards of total offense.

2. Cavaliers LB Jordan Mack (undisclosed) will miss the next six weeks and DE Richard Burney (medical condition) is out for the season.

3. The Wolfpack lead the all-time series 34-22-1, but the teams have not met since 2012 when Virginia won 33-6.

PREDICTION: Virginia 24, N.C. State 21

