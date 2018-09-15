Nebraska football vs. Troy: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers awaits a snap during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

LINCOLN, Neb. - Scott Frost's debut at Nebraska last weekend conjured up memories of yesteryear with the Cornhuskers piling up the rushing yards and plenty of defensive pressure, but the final result was one that has become all too familiar for the program in recent seasons. The Cornhuskers hope to end a five-game losing streak dating back to last season and avoid their first 0-2 start since 1957 when they host Troy on Saturday.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Nebraska -11.5.

Nebraska ran for 329 yards - its most since 2014 - and accumulated seven sacks - half of last season's total - in its season opener against Colorado last weekend, but a personal foul on safety Antonio Reed on a third-and-24 play in the final 75 seconds allowed Colorado to rally for a 33-28 victory. "For three quarters, I was having about as much fun as I ever had in my life, doing it back home. We've got to learn lessons to be able to win games like that. When you're trying to become a good team, you don't find ways to lose games, especially close ones," Frost told reporters after the game. The Cornhuskers may be shorthanded against the Trojans, as quarterback Adrian Martinez suffered a knee injury late that has him questionable for this weekend. Troy bounced back from a blowout loss to Boise State in its season opener, routing Florida A&M 59-7 behind five total touchdowns from quarterback Kaleb Barker.

ABOUT TROY (1-1)

Barker threw for four scores and ran for another against the Rattlers, falling one TD short of tying a 50-year-old, single-game school record held by Sim Byrd. Senior receiver Deondre Douglas (team-high totals of 10 catches and 128 yards receiving) has a touchdown reception in each of his first two games and tallied 102 yards receiving against Boise State before settling for 26 yards on three receptions in limited action last week. Sophomore cornerback Marcus Jones quickly emerged as one of the most dynamic special teams players in the country last year, returning three kickoffs for scores - including two in one game against Coastal Carolina to tie an FBS record.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (0-1)

Martinez became the first true freshman to start at quarterback in school history and amassed 304 yards of total offense (including 117 rushing) in his debut before departing; he and Greg Bell (104) became the first pair of Cornhuskers to rush for at least 100 yards in the same game since 2014. Frost told the Lincoln Journal-Star on Monday that Martinez is "day-to-day" after the tests on his knee revealed "no real ligament damage" and was "about as good of news … as we could have gotten." If Martinez is unable to play versus the Trojans, sophomore Andrew Bunch (4-of-9 for 49 yards against Colorado) would get the start, while fellow walk-on Matt Masker would back him up.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nebraska has outscored the Trojans 159-30 while winning all four meetings in Lincoln.

2. Troy is 25-0 in three-plus seasons under coach Neal Brown when taking a lead into the fourth quarter.

3. Last weekend marked the first time in school history that the Cornhuskers lost a home game in which they had two 100-yard rushers (50-1).

PREDICTION: Nebraska 42, Troy 24

