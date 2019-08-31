Northern Illinois football vs. Illinois State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

DEKALB, Ill. - The Northern Illinois Huskies are battling the Illinois State Redbirds at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Huskies are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games in August.
- HOT: Redbirds are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog.
- COLD: Huskies are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Huskies are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog.
- COLD: Huskies are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games.
- COLD: Huskies are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Huskies last 4 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Redbirds last 4 road games.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Huskies last 7 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Huskies last 6 home games.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Redbirds last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Redbirds last 5 games on fieldturf.
