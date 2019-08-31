College Football

Northern Illinois football vs. Illinois State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Huskies battle Redbirds

By Gracenote

Head coach Rod Carey of the Northern Illinois Huskies looks on from the sideline while playing the Duke Blue Devils during the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on December 26, 2017 in Detroit Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DEKALB, Ill. - The Northern Illinois Huskies are battling the Illinois State Redbirds at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois.

TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Huskies are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games in August.
  • HOT:  Redbirds are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog.
  • COLD:  Huskies are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD:  Huskies are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog.
  • COLD:  Huskies are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games.
  • COLD:  Huskies are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Under is 4-0 in Huskies last 4 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-0 in Redbirds last 4 road games.
  • HOT:  Under is 6-1 in Huskies last 7 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Under is 5-1 in Huskies last 6 home games.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-1 in Redbirds last 5 games overall.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-1 in Redbirds last 5 games on fieldturf.

