Northern Illinois football vs. Miami (Ohio): Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

OXFORD, Ohio - The Northern Illinois Huskies are battling the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.
TV: ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Redhawks are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Redhawks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Redhawks are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- COLD: Redhawks are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Redhawks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Redhawks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Redhawks last 6 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Redhawks last 5 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Huskies last 5 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 7-1 in Huskies last 8 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Redhawks last 7 games following a straight up loss.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Huskies last 7 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
