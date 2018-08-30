Northwestern football vs. Purdue: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm yells at a player in the first quarter of a game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 8, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Northwestern looks to build off a successful 2017 season when it kicks off the new campaign on the road against Purdue on Thursday.

The Wildcats are coming off a 10-win season, which culminated in a Music City Bowl victory, and their hopes of posting another double-digit win total rests squarely on the health of senior quarterback Clayton Thorson, who is a game-time decision for the opener after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Purdue -2.5

Northwestern owns the nation's current longest winning streak by a Power 5 team at eight games and aims to extend its run by beating Purdue for the fifth straight time.

There's reason for optimism in West Lafayette as well after the Boilermakers finished last season with a winning record for the first time since 2011. Head coach Jeff Brohm flirted with a few high-profile openings in the offseason, but his decision to return for a second year bodes well for the offense, which returns nine starters, including quarterbacks David Blough and Elijah Sindelar as the Boilermakers search for their first win over Northwestern in eight years.

"This year is a challenging schedule and opening up with Northwestern at home is a great opportunity for our football team," Brohm told reporters." We're excited that the expectations have risen but I think our players will respond."

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (2017: 10-3)

Thorson threw for 2,844 yards and 15 touchdowns before tearing his ACL in the bowl win against Kentucky and will be backed up by walk-on T.J. Green, who could make his first career start if Thorson is not medically cleared to play on Thursday.

Jeremy Larkin averaged six yards a carry last season and will shoulder the load at running back as he replaces Justin Jackson, who was drafted by the San Diego Chargers after leaving Evansville as Northwestern's leading all-time rusher.

"We're fully aware of the challenge that we have ahead of us," Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald told reporters. "We're playing an incredibly well coached, outstanding football team on the road."

ABOUT PURDUE (2017: 7-6)

Blough was the starter before suffering a season-ending ankle injury on Nov. 4 while Sindelar threw for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns despite playing the final three games with a torn ACL, and both players are expected to share snaps in the season opener.

Wide receiver Jackson Anthrop led the team with 47 receptions last season and should see his role expand with the departures of Anthony Mahoungou and Gregory Phillips while Markell Jones is coming back for his senior year after leading the team in rushing (566 yards) for the third consecutive season.

Linebacker Markus Bailey, who recorded 89 tackles and seven sacks last season, and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal will be tasked with providing stability to a defense which returns just four starters.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Northwestern has won six of the last seven meetings with Purdue.

2. The Boilermakers are 7-27 in Big Ten play since the start of 2014.

3. The Wildcats are 10-2 in season openers under Fitzgerald.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 24, Purdue 23

