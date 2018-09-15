Ohio State football vs. TCU: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass in the second quarter of the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas - Fourth-ranked Ohio State gets an early-season test in its final game without Urban Meyer when it faces off with No. 14 TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Interim coach Ryan Day will again lead the team on game day as Meyer completes a three-game suspension related to his handling of domestic abuse allegations against recently fired assistant Zach Smith.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Ohio State -13

Ohio State's offense has been clicking on all cylinders by averaging 64.5 points in two wins in which the absence of Meyer has been a non-factor. "The training that's happened over the last year and obviously what Coach has done here for the six years leading up to this, there's been a foundation set here," Day said at a press conference. "So when you go through something tough, if you have a good, strong foundation, then you can make it through the other side and that's what's happened." The contest is huge for TCU as an upset of the Buckeyes would elevate the Horned Frogs into the discussion about possible College Football Playoff teams. "If you win, we'll be part of that conversation. If we don't, we've got Texas next week," TCU coach Gary Patterson told reporters. "As a program, we've got to keep everything in perspective and understand that we still have a long season - you can't ruin your season by making this an all-or-nothing situation."

ABOUT OHIO STATE (2-0)

Sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins has completed a scintillating 79.2 percent of his passes in his first two college starts while racking up 546 yards and nine touchdowns against one interception. The Buckeyes are also averaging 300 yards on the ground as both junior Mike Weber (217 yards, three touchdowns) and sophomore J.K. Dobbins (147 yards, one score) are off to solid starts. Junior defensive end Nick Bosa is dominating the trenches with five tackles for loss (including three sacks) while junior defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones and sophomore defensive end Chase Young have two sacks apiece.

ABOUT TCU (2-0)

Senior receiver KaVontae Turpin set school records for career punt return touchdowns (four) and total return scores (five) when he brought one back 78 yards against SMU on Sept. 7 - and he has eight receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown this season. Sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson has thrown for 336 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, while also being the team's leading rusher with 112 yards and three scores. Sophomore defensive tackle Corey Bethley has three sacks and senior linebacker Ty Summers has two for a defensive unit allowing an average of 9.5 points.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State holds a 4-1-1 series edge, but the last meeting was in 1973 when the Buckeyes prevailed 37-3.

2. Horned Frogs senior LB Alec Dunham returned a fumble 25 yards for a score against SMU.

3. Buckeyes senior WR Terry McLaurin is averaging 34.4 yards per catch and has scored on three of his five receptions.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 38, TCU 23

