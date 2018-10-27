Oklahoma football vs. Kansas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to pass against the UCLA Bruins at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Bruins 49-21. (Photo by Brett…

NORMAN, Okla. - The offense has been clicking on all cylinders most of the season for Oklahoma, so the three-time defending Big 12 champions were unsurprisingly quite pleased the defense held up its end of the bargain in its first game under the direction of new coordinator Ruffin McNeill. The eighth-ranked Sooners look for another strong all-around effort Saturday when they host Kansas State.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Oklahoma -24.5.

Oklahoma ranks among the top 10 in FBS in scoring (48.6 points; third) and total offense (526.3 yards; seventh), but the program saw fit to part ways with longtime defensive coordinator Mike Stoops shortly after its 48-45 loss to No. 7 Texas on Oct. 6 when it gave up season highs in points and yards (501). McNeill's unit gave the Sooners the result they desired in last weekend's 52-27 victory over TCU, holding the Horned Frogs to a season-low 275 yards - the third-lowest mark by an Oklahoma opponent in 21 games under coach Lincoln Riley. "It was just perfect how the game unfolded, we came out and played like we were capable of, carrying over some momentum we had," Riley said. The Wildcats ended a three-game skid on Oct. 13 with a 31-12 win over Oklahoma State, opting to run 55 times (versus 22 pass attempts) for 291 yards and four touchdowns while holding the ball for nearly 38 minutes.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (3-4, 1-3 Big 12)

Junior Alex Barnes has become a workhorse over the last two games after running for 181 yards on 34 carries versus the Cowboys, becoming the first Wildcat with back-to-back games of at least 175 yards rushing since Darren Sproles in 2003. Senior defensive back Duke Shelley has collected all three of his interceptions in the last two games to rank third in the Big 12 in that category, while his 12 total passes defended this year is good for second in the conference and eighth in the country. Junior receiver Isaiah Zuber has seen his production drop off with the renewed emphasis on the ground game, but his 39 receptions still rank as the seventh-best mark in the conference.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (6-1, 3-1)

Kennedy Brooks earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors on Monday after rushing for a career-high 168 yards against TCU - the best mark by a Sooner freshman since Samaje Perine set the FBS mark with 427 yards versus Kansas in 2014. Kyler Murray was named Big 12 Player of the Week for a fourth time Monday - matching a single-season school record - after throwing for at least four touchdowns for a third straight game. Marquise Brown ranks third in the conference in receiving yards (team-high 716) and is tied for the Big 12 lead in receiving TDs with teammate CeeDee Lamb, who has at least one scoring grab in six straight contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma has won the last three games between the rivals, while the road team has won six of the last seven meetings overall.

2. The Wildcats have scored eight rushing touchdowns and are averaging 305 yards on the ground over the last two games after totaling four rushing scores and averaging 146.2 yards in their first five contests.

3. Lamb's 14 career receiving TDs trails only Ryan Broyles (16) and Dede Westbrook (15) for the most such scores by a Sooner receiver through his first 21 games.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 45, Kansas State 24

