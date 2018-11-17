Oklahoma football vs. Kansas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to pass against the UCLA Bruins at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Bruins 49-21. (Photo by Brett…

NORMAN, Okla. - Oklahoma knows it needs to win out in order to have a shot at the College Football Playoff, and it probably cannot afford another conference loss if it hopes to earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. The sixth-ranked Sooners hope to avoid a close call for a third straight week and eye a fifth straight win overall Saturday when they host Kansas.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Oklahoma -36.

"Championship November" - as Oklahoma calls it - has nearly been derailed twice in two tries, but the Sooners have managed to remain unbeaten since their 48-45 loss to Texas on Oct. 6 despite surrendering a total of 93 points in recent victories over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. In the latest installment of "Bedlam," Oklahoma edged the Cowboys 48-47 last weekend when Oklahoma State's Taylor Cornelius misfired on a two-point conversion attempt with 1:03 remaining, keeping the Sooners in a first-place tie with West Virginia. The Jayhawks took a fourth-quarter lead in their own in-state rivalry game with Kansas State last weekend before giving up a 21-yard touchdown with 2:46 remaining en route to a 21-17 loss. Kansas has been outscored 548-146 while dropping 13 straight to Oklahoma and lost the last four meetings by an average of 45.8 points.

ABOUT KANSAS (3-7, 1-6 Big 12)

Pooka Williams Jr., who is the first true freshman in the Big 12 with at least 600 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards since 2014, ranks 13th in FBS in all-purpose yards per game (conference-high 137) and second nationally among true freshman. Senior Steven Sims Jr. is coming off his most productive game of the season (113 yards receiving) and sits second in school history in career receiving yards (2,520) as well as third in career catches (203). Joe Dineen Jr. was named Big 12 co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after collecting nine tackles - 2.5 for loss - and a sack against Kansas State; the senior linebacker's 363 tackles are the most among active Power-5 conference players.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (9-1, 6-1)

Freshman Kennedy Brooks, who ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries versus the Cowboys, is averaging an FBS-best 11.2 yards per attempt and trails team leader Trey Sermon in rushing TDs (10) by one despite having just over half as many carries (131-57). Marquise Brown tallied eight catches for 142 yards and a score last weekend - easily his best performance since suffering a leg injury against TCU on Oct. 20 - and was named one of 11 semifinalists for the 2018 Biletnikoff Award on Monday. Heisman Trophy candidate Kyler Murray failed to throw for multiple TDs for the first time this season but still boasts a league-best 32 passing scores and ranks third nationally in total offense (367.8 yards).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma has run for 300 yards and thrown for 300 yards in the same game four times in 2018, two short of the number of times it had happened in school history prior to this season.

2. The Jayhawks are attempting to reach the four-win mark for the first time since going 5-7 in 2009.

3. The Sooners are the only team in the country with at least 30 rushing touchdowns (31) and 30 passing scores (33).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 59, Kansas 10

